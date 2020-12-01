Laughing Place Presents: “25 Days of Christmas” 2020

Tree trimming, caroling, decorating gingerbread houses, everyone celebrates Christmas with their own special traditions. For Freeform that tradition is 25 Days of Christmas—a nearly month long lineup of films, specials, and shorts all built around celebrating the holiday. This year audiences can enjoy many classic films as well as some modern favorites that are making their Freeform debut.

To get in on the fun, we’ll be sharing some holiday magic with you each day from December 1-25. These posts will include reviews, shopping guides, photo tours, playlists and so much more!

December 4, 2020: “Puppy for Hanukkah” and “Joy to the World” Music Videos

Seasons Greetings! This year more than ever we need some happy music to celebrate the holidays, and Disney musicians are delivering! Today, they released Daveed Diggs’ “Puppy for Hanukkah” as well as Meg Donnelly and Kialani Mills’ “Joy to the World” remix.

December 3, 2020: Freeform Partners with Cinnabon and Tipsy Elves

Freeform has teamed up with Cinnabon and Tipsy Elves to celebrate their 25 Days of Christmas programming. Grab a Freeform-branded pint of Signature Cream Cheese Frosting at participating Cinnabon’s or scoop up some ugly sweaters from Tipsy Elves featuring the Freeform mascots!

December 2, 2020: DuckTales Episode “How Santa Stole Christmas”

Mike recaps the latest episode of the animated Disney XD show that shared the backstory behind Uncle Scrooge McDuck’s long-running feud with Father Christmas himself, AKA Santa Claus!

December 1, 2020: Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Live from EPCOT

Jeremiah takes us on a festive quest around World Showcase to hunt for holiday traditions with Olaf at the Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. The loveable snowman has been sledding through World Showcase discovering how others celebrate the holidays, but he’s lost some of the traditions along the way!