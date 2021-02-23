“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up For February 23rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 17 – February 23, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We start with three items launching this week, a new Frozen 2 jewelry series by RockLove, the ColourPop Disney Bambi Collection and Series 2 in shopDisney’s Stitch Crashes Disney Collection. While we’re at shopDisney we’ll take a look at Disney Parks kitchen towels, aprons, and oven mitts, as well as the new Dooney & Bourke Disney Skyliner bags. Next we check out the whimsical Disney X Foster Grant Reading Glasses collection themed to Mickey and Minnie. We finish with a look at the upcoming Monica Rambeau Funko Pop! coming out next month.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven picks for the week and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sensational Seven Picks

