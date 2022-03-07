Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 7th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

shopDisney Debuts “Zootopia” nuiMOs and Additional Spring Styles

It’s time to update your Disney nuiMOs collection as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde have joined the gang! The awesome twosome from Zootopia arrived today on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your assortment of Disney plush pals. If that’s not enough, there’s a variety of spring fashions available too!

New Mickey, Minnie, and Fantasyland PANDORA Charms and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

Sometimes you just want to share your Disney love with everyone you meet and the best way to do that is with jewelry! PANDORA is ready to help you elevate your style with new Disney themed charms, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are as magical as they are beautiful.

Mickey Mouse Home Office Styles Bring Sunshine and Charm to Your Workspace

Could your home office (or just office) use a splash of sunshine and pinch of Disney fun? Well you’re in luck because shopDisney has a bright new collection that adds color and joy to your personal workspace.

Newly Released LEGO Star Wars Helmets Now Available on shopDisney

Three recently released LEGO Star Wars helmets have made their way to shopDisney and serious Star Wars fans will surely be adding them to their collections.

Ariel’s Underwater Palace LEGO Set Splashes on to shopDisney

Dive under the sea and explore the magic of Atlantica with LEGO’s Ariel’s Underwater Palace set! Fans of all ages will love the colorful abode that features a slide element, bright turrets and plenty of cute accessories.

shopDisney is Blooming with 2022 Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Collections

The Flower & Garden Festival kicked off this week and while many guests will focus on enjoying the topiary displays, outdoor kitchens and character encounters, for others it’s all about the shopping. Even if you can’t get to EPCOT during the four-month event, you can visit shopDisney to secure select items from this year’s merchandise collections!

D23 Exclusive Limited Edition “Turning Red” Pin Coming to shopDisney March 7th

Celebrate Turning Red and add to your ever-growing pin collection with this specialty piece designed just for D23 Gold Members!

Disney Parks

Catch up on some merchandise from the weekend with these fun articles.

Photos: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2022 Merchandise

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is going on now and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

Photos: Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Merchandise Collections

This April, Disneyland Paris will celebrate its 30th anniversary and in true Disney fashion, they have to kick things off a little early, already rolling out new merchandise for guests to purchase showcasing the commemorative logo. Let’s take a look!

Maisonette

Second Collection of “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Apparel Launched by Maisonette

Maisonette, the online marketplace for the best baby and kids products, announced the launch of their second, 11-piece, capsule collection in collaboration with Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Funko

WDW 50 Stitch on People Mover Funko Exclusive Now Available

Funko continues the celebration of Walt Disney World with their exclusive Stitch on the People Mover Pop! figure! Commemorate the resort’s 50th anniversary with a fun collectible showcasing one of Magic Kingdom’s best attractions and one of Disney’s most loveable characters.

Hasbro

Walgreens Exclusive Marvel Legends Binary Acton Figure Now Available in Stores and Online

At long last the Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Binary figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the hero Carol Danvers with her cosmic powers activated.

Pick of the Day

“It might as well be spring when wearing this Minnie Mouse ear headband made of fabric flowers and leaves. The simulated hydrangeas will have you blooming with pride.”

Minnie Mouse Floral Headband for Adults – Hydrangea – $29.99

