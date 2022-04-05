Show Recap: Disney Parks Talk LIVE: April 4, 2022

On Monday, Jeremiah, Mike C. and Rebekah as they discuss recent in-park experiences, the latest in Disney Parks news and what’s ahead.

On this episode, they'll talk about the breaking news of the opening date announcement of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT as part of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebrations, and share images and video of the Easter egg fun found at the Walt Disney World, Disneyland as well as Tokyo Disneyland’s Springtime Festivities.

Direct links to topic segments available below

00:00

Where’s Doobie?

02:00

Disney Gives Teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind

07:31

Up Close Character Greetings Return to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line and Aulani as Early as April 18th

08:54

New Projection Show And More "Encanto" Fun Coming to Disneyland Park

10:32

Photos: Easter Eggs at Disney’s Contemporary Resort 2022

Easter Eggs at Disney's Yacht Club Resort 2022

Easter Eggs at Disney’s Beach Club Resort 2022

12:42

Join the LP Team for Disneyland's Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt

15:03

Amazing Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Cosplay and Products at Wondercon

18:30

Tokyo DisneySea Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New "Shining with You" Stage Show

20:22

Tokyo Disneyland Holding Special Easter Event With Wacky Springtime Fun

Tokyo Disneyland – Usatama on the Run! Easter Parade 2017

22:00

President of Disneyland Resort Ken Potrock Says We Are Only Halfway Through Phased Reopening at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Disney Institute Returning to In-Person Learning Beginning May 23rd

23:47

Details Announced for Disney One Family – 2022 Pin Celebration at EPCOT

29:00

Video – Lotico Fendan's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story Continues in Part 2 of "Antiquities" Web Series

33:00

Wrap-Up and Sneak Peek at Dumbo Dooney & Bourke

"Dumbo" Themed Dooney And Bourke Collection Hits Shelves at Walt Disney World

