This is Halloween! “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Merchandise Fit for a Pumpkin King

Halloween is almost here and then right behind it is Christmas! Thankfully, The Nightmare Before Christmas gives Disney fans plenty of options for celebrating both holidays! Over here at Barely Necessities we love merchandise so it made sense to round up some of the most fun Nightmare selections and share them with you. Ready to dive in?

You might not be able to visit Halloween Town, but you can bring the residents and their strange world right into your home. From creative countdown calendars to the decor and collectibles, you’ll be able to celebrate your favorite seasons alongside Jack, Sally, Zero and a few other haunting faces.

LovePop

Send some love and spooks to your dearest friends with themed cards and paper flower bouquets and wreaths from LovePop.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Wreath | Lovepop

RSVLTS

Bring the fun of this double holiday movie to your wardrobe with unique button down shirts from RSVLTS. Oogie Boogie, Jack and the rest of the gang take the spotlight and hide out in mysterious patterns on these awesome designs.

Bone Daddy – RSVLTS

Super7

Collectors will love adding the highly detailed action figures to their Disney displays as Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie get the Ultimates treatment from Super7. Pre-orders are open now.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Sally 7-Inch Action Figure

shopDisney

Over at shopDisney, fans will find dozens of incredible Nightmare Before Christmas accessories for the home and office. Best of all, these cute gifts work for Halloween or Christmas decorations. That’s what we call a win-win!

Jack Skellington Light Up Water Ball by Department 56 – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

If you’re looking for a subtle approach to share your fandom, there are lovely jewelry selections on shopDisney such as the Lock, Shock and Barrel set, a charm bracelet and Jack Skellington posts.

Lock, Shock and Barrel Earring Set by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

This holiday season, update your wardrobe with accessories, totes, plush and cool trinkets to your home as you celebrate the mysterious whimsy of Halloween Town.

Oogie Boogie T-Shirt for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

The most adorable plushes on shopDisney are nuiMOs, small poseable pals that you can dress in a variety of fantastic outfits. Jack and Sally debuted last year and have made their way back for 2022!

Fun.com

Get your toes tapping as you lace up delightfully decorated high-tops inspired by Jack and Sally. “His” shoes feature the iconic golden moon, and “Hers” offer a playful take on the Sally patchwork dress.

Ground Up

Slippers, high-tops, slides and other trendy shoes are part of a recent collaboration between Zappos and Ground Up. Jack charms or haunts (you decide) on a variety of styles made for the whole family.

Ground Up The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally High-Top (Adult) | Zappos.com

Bones Coffee

Whether cafenating for a late night study session or following your normal morning routine, bring some Halloween Town magic to your favorite cup of coffee. Five blends like Ruff Weather (Zero), Frog’s Breath (Sally) and Mudslide Boogie (Oogie Boogie) and as unique as the characters that inspired them.

Ruff Weather | 12oz – Bones Coffee Company

RockLove

Bring some devious glam to your wardrobe with a variety of lovely jewelry styles from RockLove. Not only does the company celebrate the Pumpkin King himself, but they also focus on Sally with their stunning thistle collection.

Pumpkin King Ring – RockLove Jewelry

Kidrobot

Ugh, we can’t help ourselves, Oogie Boogie just looks so cute and cuddly! This Kidrobot plush showcases the baddie in all his green glory and he even comes with a trio of creepy crawlies!

Book Review

A Sally-centric novel? We’re bursting at the seams with delight! Jess reviews this new story that features the beloved ragdoll as Queen of Halloween Town and the challenges she faces in this unique role.

