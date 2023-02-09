“Barley Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 6th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 113 – February 6th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with the CreativeSoul Disney Princess Dolls, the Critter Chaos collection, The Little Mermaid Loungefly and Ravensburger Puzzles. For Disney100 we check out Eras Disneyland Collection, new Funko, Adidas shoes, a D23 exclusive, and nail polish from Nailtopia. Marvel gives us new Wakanda Forever apparel and a peek at the Marvel Legends Quantumania figures coming soon. Finally we wrap up with Star Wars and new lightsaber hilts on shopDisney and 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi Funko Pop!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Coming Soon: CreativeSoul Introduces Reimagined Diverse Dolls Inspired by Disney Princesses

February marks Black History Month and this year Disney has teamed up with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography to present limited edition dolls of beloved Disney Princesses.

Charm Your Four Legged Friends with shopDisney's New Critter Chaos Collection

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Critter Chaos Collection on shopDisney. Disney has gathered up their best creature pals and given them full reign over an adorable assortment of accessories not for humans, but for their pets!

"The Little Mermaid" Triton's Gift Loungefly Celebrates Ariel's Royal Wedding

It’s the season of love and what better way to say I love you than with goodies from Loungefly? Celebrate your sweetheart, bestie or a fellow Disney fan with a mini backpack gift that’ll blow them away! This latest Loungefly is inspired by the end of The Little Mermaid as King Triton comes to see his youngest daughter Ariel marry Prince Eric!

Ravensburger Celebrates 10 Disney Princesses with Disney Castle Collection Puzzles

Disney and Ravensburger are bringing fans a lovely assortment of 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles as part of their Disney Castle Collection. The gorgeous artwork includes a cross section view of the castle as well as the princess who calls it home.

Disney100: The Eras Disneyland Collection Introduces Fun Apparel for the Whole Family

A new merchandise collection has surfaced at shopDisney, and we’re eager to check out the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection! The assortment includes apparel featuring designs that commemorate the earliest days of Disneyland and its magical attractions as well as the man himself Walt Disney.

Disney100: Cinderella, Dumbo and Oswald Star On New Releases from Funko

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! New Funko Pop! display pieces and a trendy T-shirt have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

Disney100: Adidas Brings Disney Fun to Their Ultraboost Line of Running Shoes

Disney and Adidas are hitting the trail, track, and treadmill with some stylish shoes designed to bring Disney100 to your Disney journeys.

Disney100 Platinum Finished Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Handcar Available for Pre-Order for D23 Gold Members

In celebration of Disney100, Lionel Trains has released a reproduction of the classic 1934 handcar featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and they have an exclusive offer for D23 Gold Members.

Disney100: Enjoy a Magical Manicure with Nailtopia's Charming Disney Collection

The Disney100 Celebration is officially here and so are the merchandise collections. If you’ve been hoping to find cosmetics to bring to your vanity, Nailtopia has a wide assortment of colors inspired by some of Disney’s greatest characters!

New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Merchandise Lands at shopDisney

Last fall, Marvel fans were treated to a line of new apparel and accessories inspired by the superhero Black Panther and his home nation. The World of Wakanda collection launched at the D23 Expo before coming to shopDisney. Now even more styles have arrived that will brighten up your wardrobe.

Marvel Legends "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Figures

Are you ready to revisit the Quantum Realm? Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off on February 17th with Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Hasbro is contributing to the hype with a look at their new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave featuring Cassie Lang.

Darth Sidious and Maul (Shadow Collective) Lightsaber Hilts Now Available on shopDisney

February is the month of love so why not celebrate your love of Star Wars with the latest lightsaber hilts to arrive on shopDisney?! The Dark Side is making its presence known with two lightsaber hilts from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Both Darth Sidious and Darth Maul have much to offer with these stunning collectibles you’ll want to obtain.

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" with New Star Wars Funko Pop!

Throughout 2023, Star Wars fans will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the Original (and best) Trilogy. Joining fans in commemorating the milestone is Funko who’s introducing a series of new Pop! figures inspired by the film. And guess what? You can pre-order your faves right now!

Add to Your Shopping List

Limited Edition Tinker Bell Doll Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of "Peter Pan" Flies Over to shopDisney

Everyone’s favorite pixie, Tinker Bell, is getting a lovely new look for Disney’s Limited Edition doll collection and we can’t wait to welcome her home. Fans will be able to shop the specialty item at shopDisney starting February 6th.

"Alice in Wonderland" Disney nuiMOs Tumble onto shopDisney

It’s time to welcome some new friends to the Disney nuiMOs family and this year, shopDisney is heading to Wonderland. Guests can follow Alice and the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland) down the rabbit hole for miniature fashion adventures with the poseable plush!

Furry Friends and Fun Fashion! Dooney & Bourke Critter Collection Pounces onto shopDisney

Wag your tails, pounce on your paws and parade around proudly like your favorite Disney creature because Dooney & Bourke has just dropped a new Disney collection!

shopDisney's Critter Chaos Collection Features Clothing, Accessories and Decor Every Animal Lover will Want

Calling all Disney animal lovers! There’s a new merchandise series designed for you and your obsession with Disney critters.

Disney100: Celebrate Disney Magic with the Decades Collection Launching on February 20th

The Disney100 Celebration is finally underway and that means more merchandise collections are on the horizon. Starting in February, shopDisney will introduce the Disney100 Decades Collection that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's history of entertainment.

"The Incredibles," "Tangled," and More Disney Movies Featured on New Loungefly Bags, Wallets and Pins

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans a new wave of incredible Disney designs that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

Share The Love This Valentine's Day with Funko Gifts for Disney and Marvel Fans

Is there anything Funko can’t do? The cuteness continues this Valentine’s Day with seasonal items that Disney and Marvel fans will definitely fall for.

Disney100 Celebrates Wonder Of "Encanto" With Spotlight on Fun Merchandise Collections

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on the animated film Encanto.

New Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands on shopDisney

Are you planning a trip to the Disney Parks? Why not treat yourself to a new Disney Ear Headband to compliment your cutest outfits?! Four new styles dropped on shopDisney today and will make a great addition to your collection.

Funko Archives – LaughingPlace.com

There have been so many Funko releases this past week including Disney100 designs, a Scarlet Witch exclusive, characters from Willow and What We Do in the Shadows and more! There are too many to highlight here so, we’re directing you to our Funko tag where you can find the article that’s right for you.

Shuri Light-Up Gauntlet from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Now Available on shopDisney

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave audiences a new protagonist in T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri and she handled things with grace and strength, even when facing off against the Talocan, Namor. Embrace her spirit and ingenuity with a light up gauntlet accessory from shopDisney.

Hasbro Highlights 40th Anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" with Star Wars The Black Series Coming Soon

Hasbro recently revealed the characters coming to The Black Series, Vintage Collection and Retro Collection with a heavy emphasis on commemorating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi, Andor and More Star Wars The Vintage Collection Debuting in 2023

A new month means new collectibles and today, Hasbro Pulse gave fans a first look at the new Star Wars action figures—including 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi collections—that will be dropping throughout 2023.

