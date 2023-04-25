“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 25th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 122 – April 25th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we explore The Little Mermaid merchandise, Halfway to Halloween, the upcoming adidas TERREX x National Geographic collection, and spotlight the Steamboat Willie figurine from Beast Kingdom. Disney100 gives us a MMC Loungefly and jewelry styles from Zales. Then for Marvel we check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Happy Meal Toys. We wrap up with Star Wars and week nine of Mando Mania plus the Star Wars 90s collection at shopDisney.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: "The Little Mermaid" Live-Action Merchandise Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

The first merchandise inspired by the live-action version of The Little Mermaid made its way to shopDisney today, and is also now available at Walt Disney World. We spotted it inside the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom earlier today.

Ariel, Ursula, Mermaids and More Featured in New Wave of Dolls from Mattel

It’s so exciting that a new movie about Ariel is coming to theaters, but that’s not the only thing fans can look forward to. Mattel is debuting a delightful range of fashion dolls inspired by the film that includes Ariel and her sisters, Ursula, and more!

"The Little Mermaid" Loungefly Accessories Surface on Entertainment Earth

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Loungefly is all about creating a cute place to store your whozits, whatzits and thingamabobs and true to form, they’ve introduced a charming new collection inspired by the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Disney Parks Blog Previews Spirited Merchandise Collections in Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! The Disney Parks Blog is showcasing the merchandise collections that will be debuting this year featuring Mickey, Hocus Pocus and more.

adidas TERREX, National Geographic Announce New Collaboration, Preview Inaugural Hiking Collection

adidas TERREX and National Geographic are teaming up to present an exciting 51-piece lifestyle collection as part of a new multi-season collaboration. The partnership is formed upon a shared appreciation of nature, and the foundational need for humans to connect to the world around them.

Beast Kingdom Spotlight: D-Stage 017 Steamboat Willie Figurine

We kick off our Beast Kingdom Spotlight with the D-Stage 017 Steamboat Willie that’s part of the “90 Years of Mickey Mouse, the True Original” Diorama Series. Yes, it’s been awhile since Mickey’s milestone anniversary and fortunately, you can still grow your collection with this fun figure.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: D100 MMC Loungefly Mini Backpack

Today’s Entertainment Earth Spotlight continues with the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Loungefly mini backpack. The bag was introduced this spring and features retro artwork on the exterior and matching lining that’s reminiscent of the original MMC.

Disney100: Zales Celebrates Disney's Milestone with Collector's Edition Selections in Enchanted Jewelry Line

Here at Laughing Place we’ve been delighted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and part of that fun surrounds new merchandise collections. Today we’re focusing on Zales and their Disney100 selections that every princess at heart will adore.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

As the Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for one final mission, you can take them home with you thanks to the latest range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

"Mando Mania" Week Nine Closes Out With Exclusive Funko Pop!, Candles and LEGO

Mando Mania Week Nine, wraps up with an Amazon exclusive Funko Pop!, candles from Homesick, a Black Series action figure and some other fun finds.

Galactic Fun and Fashion Collide in New Star Wars Meets the '90s Collection from shopDisney

Amazingly, the only Star Wars movie we got in the 1990s was The Phantom Menace and it came at the very end of the decade. Considering this little fact and the lack of stylized merchandise of the era, Disney is giving fans something they’ve never had, a 90s inspired apparel collection that’s about as cool as it can get.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Villains, Animated Films

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the seventeenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which focuses on Disney villains, supporting cast, and a D23 Exclusive.

Dooney & Bourke Spotlights "The Picnic" on New Collection Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Warm spring days are perfect for picnics and Mickey and Minnie seem to agree! The duo can be spotted on a new Dooney & Bourke collection inspired by the 1930 short “The Picnic.”

Bring Some Whimsy to Your Work Day with Mickey and Minnie Mouse Blazers from Fun.com

You can never have too many Disney outfits, right? Fun.com doesn’t think so and their latest arrivals are work approved, we think! Two new Minnie and Mickey Mouse women's blazers are now in stock and give fans a charming way to incorporate their Disney obsession while maintaining a professional look.

Tis the Season…For Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornaments!

Do you love the idea of Disney Munchlings, but just aren’t a fan of things you can squish? Well Disney has the perfect solution with their new assortment of Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornaments!

Disney Highlights Games and Books Featuring Disney Villains for Halfway to Halloween

Ok, so we haven’t hit summer on the calendar, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already thinking about Halloween! Even though it’s another six months until the spookiness truly takes over, Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate Halfway to Halloween with toys and games that embrace the supernatural elements of the season.

Curate Your Closet with Costumes, Cosplay, and Clothing Celebrating Halfway to Halloween

Well folks, you may not believe it, but we’re already Halfway to Halloween and that means it’s time to take your costume and cosplay ideas seriously. This spring the whole family can get in on character fun with apparel and swimwear or they can prep now for the spooky fun that’s coming in October.

Hasbro Presents Super-Sized Super-Adaptoid Action Figure in Honor of the Avengers 60th Anniversary

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is taking fans “Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” with an action figure themed to Super-Adaptoid. That’s right folks, Hasbro is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers in style with an awesome version of this classic villain.

Kingpin, Sue Storm and Captain America Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise Limited Edition Diamond Select Collectible

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Mandalorian Commander, Scout Trooper, Yoda's Lightsaber Coming to The Black Series and Vintage Collection

It’s the final week of the Mando Mania merchandise campaign and Hasbro closes things out with new action figures joining The Black Series and Vintage Collection. But that’s not all! Yoda gets some love with a Force FX Elite Lightsaber design after the Jedi Master’s iconic blade.

