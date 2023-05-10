“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 9th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 124 – May 9th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We dive in with a new LE The Little Mermaid Doll at shopDisney as well as fashions at Cakeworthy, plus an Alice in Wonderland collection at Vera Bradley. Our Disney100 features include Celebratory Savings at shopDisney and LEGO sets coming to Target! Sunday is Mother’s Day and we spotlight exclusive Encanto shoes from Fun.com, the Loungefly Ariel Cosplay satchel from Entertainment Earth, and take a look at gifts from BoxLunch. Marvel gives us the Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle figure and Guardians merchandise from AMC Theatres. We wrap up with Star Wars and the Yoda nuiMO plus a May The 4th exclusive from RSVLTS.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"The Little Mermaid" Live-Action Limited Edition Doll shopDisney

We’re mere weeks away from the debut of the live-action The Little Mermaid but you can start collecting incredible merchandise now! This week, shopDisney is celebrating the upcoming release with a gorgeous limited edition Ariel doll.

Cakeworthy Embraces Disney's Animated Classic "The Little Mermaid" with New Styles for Summer

Cakeworthy is splashing under the sea this spring with some playful patterns inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. Fans can show their love for Ariel, Ursula, Triton and the rest of the gang with dresses, shirts and even a few accessories that are as fun as they are fashionable.

Halle Bailey's Ariel Featured on Two New "The Little Mermaid" Shirts from Cakeworthy

If your summer plans involve spending time with Ariel, then you’re going to love the new shirt styles from Cakeworthy that are themed the live-action The Little Mermaid!

New “Alice in Wonderland” Collection From Disney and Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is taking Disney fans on a new adventure with a nostalgic Alice in Wonderland collection celebrating 100 years of wonder. Explore classic styles (and a few new additions, too!) filled with beloved characters from this whimsical Disney film.

shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney is hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters collections.

New Disney100 LEGO Sets To Debut In June

LEGO is introducing special new lego sets celebrating Disney100, from Disney Villains to our favorite duos for all eras of Disney Animation.

Review: Put Your Best Foot Forward with Encanto Slip-On Shoes for Women

Mother’s Day is on the horizon (May 14th) and summertime is nearly here meaning this is the perfect time to bring some Encanto style to your wardrobe courtesy of Fun.com! The company has teamed up with Ground Up for an exclusive pair of women's slip-on shoes inspired by the magic of Encanto and we had the chance to check them out.

Review: Keep Your Thingamabobs Handy with the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Ariel Cosplay Loungefly

Fans of the animated classic The Little Mermaid can channel their inner Ariel with an adorable crossbody satchel available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

BoxLunch Teams with Disney For Princess and Star Wars Themed Gifts for Mother's Day

To celebrate Mother's Day 2023 (May 14th), BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer specializing in fan-favorite merchandise, has announced a new Disney team-up offering a collection of gifts for every mom featuring Disney Princesses and Star Wars-inspired merchandise.

Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle is Latest Marvel Legends Release Celebrating Avengers 60th Anniversary

In 2023 the Avengers aka Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are celebrating their 60th anniversary and Hasbro is commemorating the big year with an awesome selection of Marvel Legends action figures. They’re shining the spotlight on Hawkeye (Clint Barton) complete with his incredible Sky-Cycle that comic fans will no doubt recognize

Exclusive "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Merchandise Available at AMC Theatres

This might be a farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it’s the star of your Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 merchandise collection! Two new awesome items celebrating the team of heroes are now available exclusively at AMC Theatres.

Be One with the Force with Yoda nuiMO Plush and Star Wars Cosplay Outfits on shopDisney

Yay! It’s finally Star Wars Day and the Disney nuiMOs are making this the best celebration ever as they welcome Yoda to the gang! But that’s not all, new cosplay clothing styles and a nuiMO lightsaber accessories have also debuted and they're all available on shopDisney.

"Revenge of the Jedi" Japanese Movie Poster Featured as RSVLTS' Star Wars Day Exclusive

Do you feel all of the excitement spreading through the galaxy? That’s right! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has a new Star Wars Day exclusive Return of the Jedi shirt that’s out to get revenge on the boring apparel in your closet!

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Day, Classic Characters, Marvel Villains

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the nineteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which presents Star Wars designs and a bunch of Marvel options for fans of every faction.

Whisk Away to the Hundred Acre Wood with Dooney & Bourke's Winnie the Pooh and Pals Collection

There’s nothing quite as important as friendship and Winnie the Pooh has a great group of pals to keep him company each and every day. Dooney & Bourke is celebrating the silly old bear and his friends Eeyore and Piglet on a bright new collection that’s perfect for summer.

HSN to Host "The Little Mermaid" Red Carpet Live Stream Event on May 8th and 2-Hour Merchandise Show on May 23rd

HSN+ is partnering with Walt Disney Studios to offer fans a live stream event from the red carpet premiere of The Little Mermaid, with an HSN exclusive merchandise collection launching on May 23rd.

Ravensburger Turns Up the Magic with Limited Edition Disney100 Labyrinth Game

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder can bring Disney magic home with a special Disney version of the Labyrinth tabletop game series from Ravensburger.

Young Luke, NED-B and Others Featured in New Wave of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Funko Pop!

Star Wars Day may be over but the shopping never ends! Fans can celebrate the best of Star Wars all year long with awesome Funko Pop! figures themed to movies, shows and video games. The newest items to come to retailers are themed to the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rock 'Em Socks "Revenge of the Jedi" VHS Box Set and Original Trilogy Designs Now Available

Rock ‘Em Socks is doing their best to rid the world of boring socks and their latest Star Wars designs are sure to grab everyone’s attention. Like many brands who embrace the best of pop culture, Rock ‘Em Socks has launched a new collection inspired by the Original Trilogy and the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

Axe Woves Helmet, "Ewoks," Darth Malgus and More During Hasbro Star Wars Day Fanstream

The Force is strong with Hasbro this year and their Star Wars action figure lines the Black Series and Vintage Collection. In fact, as part of today’s Fanstream, the brand celebrated Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and showcased a new range of collectibles opening for pre-order during the fan-created holiday.

Product Review: Logitech's "The Mandalorian" Special Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is Perfect for Star Wars Fans

Last week in celebration of Star Wars Day, Mike Celestino received a pair of Logitech’s G A30 The Mandalorian Special Edition Wireless Gaming Headset to review. His first reaction when opening the box? These were “immediately the nicest pair of headphones I have ever owned.”

Universal Orlando Donating 100% of Proceeds from "Love is Universal" Merchandise to LGBTQ+ Charities Through August

Universal Orlando is donating 100% of profits from their “Love is Universal” merchandise range to local organizations including Zebra Youth, The Center Orlando and onePULSE Foundation. These donations help those organizations' efforts to support and engage the local LGBTQ+ community.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!