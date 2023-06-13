“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 13th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 129 – June 13th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re discussing the new wave of Mystery Plush in the Disney Munchlings series, “Worlds of Pixar” and attraction collections at Disneyland Paris, and Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pop! figures. With Pride Month happening now and we check out new T-shirts at shopDisney and the Fun.com exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly. For Disney100 we have the second D100 collection from RSVLTS which is full of character! Marvel gives us the Alligator Loki watch from Citizen and the Venom Space Knight and Mania 2-pack Marvel Legends coming to Target this fall. We wrap up with Lucasfilm and the Indiana Jones Last Crusade LEGO set and the upcoming RockLove jewelry collection.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Wave of Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush Themed to Gourmet Goodies

Are you craving a little bit of Disney cuteness? Good news! There’s a new wave of Disney Muchlings inspired by Gourmet Goodies that have just been served up at shopDisney. The assortment includes seven mystery micro plush featuring snacks like chocolate Swiss roll, vanilla cream puff, fruit parfait and more.

Disneyland Paris Previews New Worlds of Pixar Food and Merchandise Coming This Summer

Disneyland Paris has shared some new food and merchandise themed around Worlds of Pixar at Walt Disney Studios Park, that will be available this summer.

Disneyland Paris Shares First Look At New Attraction Merchandise, Worlds of Pixar Collection

The newest edition of Disneyland Paris’ “Showtime Annual Pass” program has unveiled the first look at a variety of new attraction-themed merchandise, alongside announcements regarding Walt Disney Studios’ newest show – “Pixar: TOGETHER”.

Relive Jack's Journey with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th Anniversary Funko Pop!

Believe it or not, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is turning 30 this year! Of course this means plenty of opportunities for shopping new collections and toys, and Funko is already on the ball. Six new Pop! figures capturing significant moments from the film are now available for pre-order.

Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Pride T-Shirts for the Whole Family Arrive on shopDisney

The Pride Month celebration is officially here and shopDisney is bringing more rainbow colored styles to guests as part of the 2023 Pride Collection. While we’ve already seen pins, a mini backpack, housewares, and apparel, this week they’re focusing on T-shirts for the whole family to enjoy.

Fun.com Spotlight: Exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly

Happy Pride Month Disney fans! As the summer season approaches and colorful fashions debut for Pride month and beyond, Fun.com is joining the festivities with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack featuring Mickey Mouse! Best of all a portion of the proceeds from the bag will be donated to GLSEN that supports LGBTQ+ youth.

Disney100: RSVLTS Rounds Up More Disney Characters for Second D100 Collection

It’s only June and we’re already up to our round mouse ears in Disney100 merchandise! Guess what? There’s a lot more to explore including the second assortment of D100 styles by RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). That’s right, the “super high-grade Americana” brand has four new Disney patterns featuring characters from every decade of the Walt Disney Company.

Citizen and Marvel Introduce Exclusive Alligator Loki-Inspired Timepiece

We’re all a bit skeptical of the Time Variance Authority or TVA from the Disney+ series Loki, but one thing we are certain about is that Citizen knows its way around a watch! The makers of elegant timepieces have partnered with Marvel for an exclusive design styled after Alligator Loki that will journey with you on all adventures even if they're not on the sacred timeline.

Venom Space Knight and Mania 2-Pack Coming Exclusively to Target Fall 2023

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Legends line of action figures with a new 2-pack series focusing on Venom Space Knight aka Flash Thompson and Andi Benton or, as she’s better known, Mania! The out of this world set is coming exclusively to Target this fall.

Toy Review – LEGO "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" Fighter Plane Chase is a Great, Affordable Set for Fans

15 years ago, with the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, fans got their hands on the first-ever officially licensed Indiana Jones LEGO sets. And now thanks to the fifth film in the long-running Lucasfilm franchise Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is set to hit theaters at the end of this month, a new batch of Indiana Jones LEGO sets has recently arrived on store shelves.

Find What You Seek with the Indiana Jones x RockLove Collection Launching June 15th

Everyone is excited for the return of Indiana Jones including RockLove. The jewelry brand that specializes in designs straight out of your favorite fandoms is delivering a new collection of necklaces and rings celebrating the Indiana Jones franchise.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Captains America, Pixar Pals

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features more D23 exclusives, some Pixar designs and a Captain America pin.

Jose Tiki Mug Coming This Friday to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

On June 23rd, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room will celebrate its 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, a new limited time José tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki mug will be flying into Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel this Friday, June 16th.

Disney Parks Blog Father's Day Gift Guide – Gifts for Every Disney Dad

Father’s Day is almost here and if you haven’t started shopping for Dad, don’t worry, the Disney Parks Blog is here to help! Earlier this week they shared a comprehensive Father’s Day Gift Guide that spans everything from Star Wars must-haves and Indiana Jones designs to Avatar, Pixar, and Disney100 looks that every Disney Dad will love.

Stitch, Minnie Mouse and More Featured on Disney Pajamas from Munki Munki

We can’t guarantee that you’ll sleep better or have magical dreams when you’re wearing Disney PJs, but in our experience, anything Disney makes us think happy thoughts! Guests can swing by shopDisney to check out the latest arrivals from Munki Munki that are inspired by our favorite Disney characters.

Sporty Mickey Mouse Citizen Watches Are Essential Summertime Accessories

Longtime Disney partner Citizen has brought four classic Mickey Mouse styles to their line of Eco-Drive watches with designs inspired by sporting activities. With Father’s Day on the horizon, and a whole summer of sporting events yet to unfold, these Citizen watches couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Book Review: "Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook" from Insight Editions

Whether you’re trying to spice up your meals this summer or just want to feed your ohana something fun, Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook from Insight Editions is here to save the day. Alex reviews the colorful new book that contains 48 recipes inspired by the islands of Hawai’i, many of them traditional, but also quite a few with a galactic twist.

Disney100: Mickey and Friends Marvel Variant Covers Featured on T-Shirts at shopDisney

Fans and brands worldwide are joining Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder with exciting merchandise collections focusing on every era of the Walt Disney Company. Over at shopDisney they’ve launched several series of collectibles, accessories and apparel and one of their newest offerings are Marvel comic book T-shirts featuring classic Disney characters dressed as the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Bring the Spider-Verse Home with BoxLunch Exclusive Apparel

Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters last weekend, taking the top spot at the box office. Alex finally got to see the film, and thanks to BoxLunch, he did it in style.

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Coming in October, New Details Shared

The Summer Game Fest 2023 was full of exciting reveals for gamers including an update from Insomniac Games about the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming exclusively to PlayStation 5.

New Details About The Avengers' 60th Anniversary Revealed on "Tamron Hall"

As Marvel gets ready to celebrate the Avengers’ 60th anniversary, Tamron Hall revealed on her daytime talk show how fans can keep the celebration going with the Super Heroes anytime, anywhere over the coming months.

Dress for Adventure with the "Indiana Jones" Collection at BoxLunch

Well it’s about time! The fifth (and final?) Indiana Jones film is coming to theaters this summer and BoxLunch has teamed up with Lucasfilm to present a new merchandise collection celebrating the Indiana Jones franchise.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!