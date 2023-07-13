“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 11th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 133 – July 11th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Villains Takeover Cakeworthy on Apparel Collection

It’s not even Halloween yet and the Disney villains are already out and about wreaking havoc…this time at Cakeworthy. The fashion brand’s popular styles are getting a vile takeover by the likes of Cruella, Ursula, Yzma and even Prince John. Can you resist them??

Previewing This Year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise

The Disney Parks Blog has shared some more details about the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, including a wide variety of merchandise including a Spaceship Earth Loungefly bag, Encanto-inspired items, and more.

First Look at 2023 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Christmas in July is upon us, and Walt Disney World is getting in on the action by sharing a sneak peek at some of this year’s merchandise for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Buy One Get One 40% Off Kurt S. Adler Holiday Decor at Entertainment Earth

Deck the halls with Christmas decor! The holiday season might be a few months off, but that just means now’s the best time to start your shopping. Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on lights, nutcrackers, stockings and more from Kurt S. Alder.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Minnie Mouse Geek Tikis Mug

Welcome back to our ongoing Entertainment Earth spotlight series! This week we’re talking about Geeki Tikis’ Minnie Mouse mug that will instantly transport you to your favorite tropical destination.

Disney x House of Sillage Spotlight: Minnie Mouse

Over the past two decades Disney has expanded its licensees to include a range of high end brands offering makeup, jewelry, apparel, shoes, bags and more. One of these luxury brands is House of Sillage, a haute parfumerie that’s turned to Mickey and Mickey for some inspiration. The Disney x House of Sillage Collection includes fragrances, lipstick and cosmetics themed to the iconic duo and we were invited to check out two of these offerings.

Haunted Mansion Bride Limited Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

“As long as we both shall live….” Oh, Constance Hatchaway you dark vindictive bride! We’re both in awe and terrified of you. shopDisney is hoping to quell your murderous tendencies (at least for a little while) with a limited edition doll that’s to die for.

The Haunted Mansion Classic Collection Returns to shopDisney

Is there a chill in the air, like a house full of ghosts is lingering nearby? That’s probably because shopDisney is about to introduce their Haunted Mansion Classic Collection! Fans of the beloved attraction will have the chance to shop an assortment of new and returning styles for the home (and wardrobe) all themed to the Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection Now Available on shopDisney

It’s time to call in the spirits and channel your spooky side! A new Haunted Mansion Trend Collection is coming to shopDisney this July with fantastic fashions that are to die for!

Meet the Residents of the Haunted Mansion with Dooney & Bourke’s New Disney Collection

Disney fans have plenty of options when it comes to fashion accessories and one of the most popular offerings hails from Dooney & Bourke. Their line of Disney-inspired designs continues to grow and this summer they’re embracing the chilling spirits of the Haunted Mansion with an all new collection that’ll be a killer addition to your wardrobe.

Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Funko Collectibles Coming to SDCC 2023

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is just days away at this point and while Funko has been slowly announcing their showfloor debuts, today they gave fans a ton of new collectibles to be excited for. Disney, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Roger Rabbit and even a Bug’s Life will be celebrated across new Pop! figures fans will be anxious to add to their display cases.

Star Wars x RockLove Crystal Lightsabers, Droid Pendant to Debut at SDCC

RockLove is headed to SDCC! The jewelry company is breathing new life into the galaxy with the Crystal Lightsaber Collection and new additions to the Mini Ships & Droids Necklace Collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Anniversary Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, Winnie the Pooh

It’s another Pin-Tastic Tuesday! Once again, D23 members can discover exclusive styles just for them, while everyone is invited to celebrate the awesome heroes from Marvel comics. Then just to mix things up a bit, Winnie the Pooh is featured on the latest style in the Food-D’s series. Can you guess what treat he’s about to enjoy?

shopDisney Unveils 2023 Ornament Collection During Christmas in July Celebration

We’ve officially made it past Halfway to the Holidays, so that means it's time to celebrate Christmas in July! shopDisney is kicking off the festivities with an assortment of Sketchbook ornaments that will delight fans of all ages.

Cakeworthy Dives into the Past with Disney Classics Collection

It’s an exciting week over at Cakeworthy as the fashion brand brings two new Disney collections to fans! Disney Villains already got some serious love and now classic characters are taking their turn in the spotlight.

The Golden Girls x Cakeworthy Expands Popular Collection with Apparel and Bedding

The only thing better than a trip to St. Olaf is a trip to Miami, and if you can’t do either then you should at least head over to Cakeworthy. Why? Because they have a Golden Girls Collection featuring apparel and bedding that even Blanche would find tasteful!

Disney100: Picnic, Home and Dining Essentials

We’re halfway through the Disney100 celebration but that doesn’t mean the merchandise collections have stopped! More new styles are popping up at shopDisney including an assortment of dining accessories for home and on the go.

Celebrate Disney100 With This New LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set

Showcase your passion for all things Disney with this eye-catching LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera set for adults. This detailed collectible features a vintage-style movie ‘camera’ with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies.

Game Review: Disney Animated by Funko Games

Do you have what it takes to make a Disney movie and defeat a Disney villain in the process? Funko’s cooperative game Animated brings up to four Disney fans together to take over Walt Disney Animation Studios and make a series of classic films before the Studio deadline. Players will assemble backgrounds, place characters in the film, and fend off villain attacks from the likes of The Evil Queen, Cruella, Jafar and more.

"Hocus Pocus 2" Funko Pop!, Plush, and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve reached July and that means it’s time to start thinking about Hocus Pocus madness! The Sanderson Sisters are getting more love from Funko with a new wave of Pop! figures themed to Hocus Pocus 2!

Photos: Tren-D Reopens at Disney Springs with Remodeled Interior Featuring Disney Character Touches

Tren-D at Disney Springs has reopened following a very short refurbishment, which saw a remodeling of the interior with some new Disney touches.

Walmart Giving Free "Disney Illusion Island" Luggage Tag with Game Pre-Orders

A new Disney inspired game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Walmart is offering guests a free luggage tag when they pre-order the title.

Mickey and Friends Collection by Corkcicle Coming Soon to shopDisney

Cheers to summertime and a new Disney collection from Corkcicle! Mickey and friends are bringing their spirited personalities and group dynamic to tumblers, water bottles and other fun accessories from the fun drinkware brand and we’re anxious to incorporate these items into our daily routine.

*Special thanks to Luke Manning, Mike Mack, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!