“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 10th

Barely Necessities Episode 135 – August 10th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Boo! The Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection Arrives on shopDisney

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. This year, Disney’s core Halloween styles are inspired by Mickey Mouse and four of his best pals!

Pixar Buddies Make Up New Wave of Disney Munchlings Dynamic Duos Collection

shopDisney is serving up a new series of Disney Munchlings inspired by delicious savory and sweet culinary pairings. This time the cuteness includes six mystery micro plush pals from three fan favorite Pixar movies.

Mickey Mouse Piccadilly Paisley Collection by Vera Bradley Arrives on shopDisney

Vera Bradley has mastered the art of functionality and style and when you add a pinch of Disney to the mix, you get a collection that’s simply magical. shopDisney has welcomed the pretty and playful Piccadilly Paisley Collection to the site and fans will be able to shop a great selection of totes, purses, backpacks and more.

Second Wave of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th Anniversary Funko Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

Believe it or not, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is turning 30 this year! Of course this means plenty of opportunities for shopping new collections and toys, and Funko is back with more holiday cheer to brighten up your Halloween and Christmas celebrations.

Disney100: RSVLTS Drops Third Wave of D100 Styles

We are inching ever closer to the official anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and that means it’s time to unveil even more Disney100 merchandise! In fact our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is back with their third wave of D100 shirts (4 new designs!) and this collection puts a heavy emphasis on specific styles like pop art and art deco.

Disney100: BoxLunch Exclusive Merchandise

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to Disney100 collections and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusives featuring characters like Donald Duck, Miguel, Winnie the Pooh and Tinker Bell making it easy for fans to bring some magic to their personal style.

Disney100: Disney x ALDO Presents a Playful Accessories Collection Starring the Sensational Six

As the Disney100 celebration continues, so do the merchandise collections! Aldo has launched a character driven assortment of shoes, bags, and key chains featuring Mickey Mouse and his beloved friends.

Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales Star on Marvel x RockLove Mask Ring Collection

Marvel fans can bring a bit of energy and power to their personal style with Marvel X RockLove’s new Mask Ring collection featuring the famous (covered) faces of Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales!

DIFF and Marvel Team Up for Avengers 60th Anniversary Sunglasses Collection

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been in the world saving business for 60 years, so it makes sense that various brands would commemorate the team as they reach the milestone. DIFF is honoring six core personalities with a new collection of iconic shades inspired by your fave Marvel super heroes.

Explore the Galaxy Far, Far Away with the Star Wars Floral Collection from Enso Rings

Enso Rings is heading back to the galaxy far, far away with a fancy and fun collection featuring some of Star Wars’ best sidekicks! Chewbacca and two of our favorite droids take over three new designs in the Star Wars Floral Collection that’s designed to resonate with all fans.

Dress to Impress the Galaxy with "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Styles from Her Universe and Hot Topic

Hot Topic and Her Universe are always up on the latest fashion trends, so naturally they’re now sporting new styles themed to live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka. Her Universe—founded by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano—put together an incredible assortment of apparel inspired by the former Jedi’s distinct look.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: "Hocus Pocus" 30th Anniversary and Halloween Fun

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it Hocus Pocus 30th anniversary designs and some Halloween fun.

Barefoot Dreams Brings Cozy Disney Styles for the Family to shopDisney

Disney fans can bring character-centric cozy comforts home with the latest designs from Barefoot Dreams. Whether shopping for baby, kids, or treating yourself, these new offerings add a bit of Disney magic to your daily routine.

Two "Nightmare Before Christmas" Loungefly Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth

How are you celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas? If you’re taking your cues from Loungefly, then you’ll be adding a mini backpack or crossbody bag to your collection! Two exclusive designs have popped up at Entertainment Earth and you won’t want to miss out on these spooky accessories!

Get Witchy This Halloween with shopDisney's "Hocus Pocus" Collection

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. Hocus Pocus’ witchy trio aka the Sanderson Sisters are about to touch down at shopDisney as part of a spellbinding collection celebrating the film and its 30th anniversary.

Tinker Bell at Hot Topic – Pixie Perfect Apparel, Accessories, and Home Essentials

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Tinker Bell!

Kick Off Your Halloween Celebration with BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Clothing and Accessories

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out their Disney Halloween exclusives spanning apparel, accessories, and collectibles.

Pre-Orders Remain Open for RockLove's Ursula Shell Necklace Now in Third Wave of Production

Early this summer RockLove introduced a new version of their gorgeous Ursula Shell Necklace. This time, the pendant is inspired by the necklace worn in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The popular design has sold out quickly, but fans can still pre-order the necklace as RockLove enters a third wave of production.

Rare Beauty and "Only Murders in the Building" Present New Selection of Mabel Mora's Must Haves

The Arconia’s trio of amateur sleuths have another murder mystery to solve, but before we can worry about that, we wanna know what Mabel uses for her skincare routine! Selena Gomez’s cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, is bringing back the fan favorite Mabel Mora’s Must Haves highlighting the character’s signature look with real world cosmetics.

Gather Your Mutant Team with New "X-Men '97" Marvel Legends from Hasbro

Who’s ready to head back in time and save the world with Marvel’s X-Men? Later this year, Disney+ will debut X-Men ‘97, and you can’t have a new series without some exciting merchandise! A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has just opened for pre-order featuring 6 characters you’ll want on your display shelf.

Nick Fury, Talos "Secret Invasion" Marvel Legends Figures

The Skrull invasion has begun! Today, Hasbro revealed new Marvel Legends Series Talos and Nick Fury figures to help fans and collectors identify who's the real deal, and who might be an imposter. But they aren’t alone! The duo is part of a new Build-A-Figure wave themed to Marvel’s Disney+ shows.

CASETiFY Debuts Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max Cases on National Spider-Man Day

CASETiFY’s collaboration with Marvel has expanded to include two limited-edition collectibles. Fans can now bring web slinger Spidey and symbiote Venom to their favorite audio experience with the all-new Venom AirPods Max Case and Spider-Man AirPods Max Case.

Star Wars: The Black Series "The Mandalorian" Helmet Now Available at shopDisney

At this point most Star Wars fans have acquired merchandise featuring Grogu (Baby Yoda) so why not complete the theme with The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin? Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is introducing an electronic Mandalorian helmet that’s not available at shopDisney.

*Special thanks to Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

