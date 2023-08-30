“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 29th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 138 – August 29th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: Mousewares Collection Available in Walt Disney World

Everyone wants to add a little Disney magic to their home, even when they are currently wandering around Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Well, we spotted the new Mousewares line on a recent visit to the park and it’s exactly the Disney magic we’re talking about.

Disney Halloween Accessories at Hot Topic – Low Effort Costumes Kits for Solo and Group Outfits

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Halloween products including ready to wear costumes and essential accessories.

New Haunted Mansion Grounds Expansion and Madame Leota-Themed Shop Coming to Disneyland in 2024

The Disneyland Resort announced that the stately grounds of The Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis next year, including a brand-new Madame Leota-themed retail shop.

Disney100: Just Play Celebrates the Disney Milestone with Collectible Plush Dioramas Exclusive to Amazon

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Over at Amazon, fans will discover amazing plush collectibles from Just Play that are inspired by Disney animated short films and the “Wonderful World of Color.”

We're All Mad Here! RSVLTS x Alice in Wonderland is the "Curiouser" Collection You've Been Looking For

RSVLTS is exploring the world of Wonderland with Alice, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Cheshire Cat, and of course the White Rabbit! Their newest Disney-inspired collection has landed and features three charming designs you won’t find anywhere else.

Disney100: shopDisney Welcomes Select Styles in Alternate Colorways from RSVLTS D100 Series 2 and 3

Our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have dropped three incredible assortments inspired by the anniversary and now selections from their second and third D100 series have arrived on shopDisney!

Avengers Assemble at RSVLTS for Powerful New Marvel Collection

We always love it when RSVLTS introduces new Marvel shirts and today they’re tapping into the spirit of one of the comic world’s earliest team ups: The Avengers! Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch… they are all present and accounted for in the latest Marvel x RSVLTS collection.

New Marvel Throg Shoulder Plush Available in Walt Disney World

Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor… even if he’s a frog. That’s right, Marvel fans. You can now pick up a new Throg shoulder plush in the Walt Disney World parks.

Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Set Comes to shopDisney as Part of Disney+ Special Access

There’s a sense of excitement passing through the galaxy now that the Disney+ original series Star Wars: Ahsoka has arrived. In addition to fans streaming the show and learning what’s been going on in Ahsoka Tano’s world, U.S.-Based Disney+ subscribers can also enjoy special access to Ahsoka collectibles like the brand new Legacy Lightsaber set.

Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren and Others Featured in New Star Wars x RockLove Jewelry Collection

RockLove Jewelry is about to head back to the cosmos with a new Star Wars collection themed to the Disney+ series Ahsoka. While audiences can enjoy streaming the show at home they’ll be able to bring Ahsoka, Sabine, Chopper and some other friends along for the ride wherever their journeys take them.

Baby Yoda Celebrates Christmas as Santa Grogu on New Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loungefly

Before you know it we’ll be decking the halls, caroling, and having a jolly ol’ time celebrating the winter holidays. In the meantime while you’re waiting for the season to roll around, Loungefly is previewing a Star Wars inspired mini backpack featuring Grogu. This special design is exclusive to Entertainment Earth and is available for pre-order.

CONTEST: Celebrate World Princess Week with this Entertainment Earth Giveaway

In celebration of World Princess Week, we are partnering with Entertainment Earth for a special Loungefly giveaway. These Entertainment Earth exclusive items make the perfect compliment to any royal accessory collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: "Encanto," Marvel Food, and Ahsoka Tano

Happy Tuesday collectors! Today shopDisney is serving up a special Art of Encanto pin for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15) featuring the lovely Mirabel Madrigal! Marvel fans can share their love of supers with three pins that are on the playful side; while Star Wars has a design of Ahsoka which launched in conjunction with the live-action series on Disney+.

Buy One Get One 40% Off Bioworld Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

Disney Nerds! This is the merchandise call you’ve been waiting for! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on collectibles, clothing and accessories from Bioworld spanning franchises like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

Set Out For Mystery and Adventure with "Gravity Falls" Merchandise from BoxLunch

Every time I hear the Gravity Falls theme song, right after the snappy little intro, I sing to myself “wel-come to Gra-vi-ty Falls.” Sure the song has no official lyrics, but wouldn’t it be fun if it did? While we can’t give you words to the delightful theme music, we can show you the Gravity Falls merchandise that's available at BoxLunch!

"Alice in Wonderland" at Hot Topic – Clothing and Accessories for Every Fan

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Alice in Wonderland-themed products that range from costumes and clothing to trendy accessories and more.

Disneyland Paris Shares Preview of New Attractions-Inspired Merchandise

Disneyland Paris has shared a new video previewing a collection of merchandise inspired by some of the park’s most beloved attractions. Fans will glimpse brief looks at apparel, accessories and of course some new Mickey ears!

Disney Lorcana Now Available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

Today marks the debut of Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game from Ravensburger, in the domestic Disney parks. The game can now be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Crimson Dynamo, Green Goblin and Other Diamond Select Marvel Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Cad Bane and Other Diamond Select Star Wars Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

"Star Wars Rebels" Chopper and Sabine Wren Figures to Be Pipelined If Hasbro's Ghost HasLab Project Unlocks All Tiers

With less than two weeks left on Hasbro’s Vintage Collection The Ghost HasLab campaign, the popular toy company’s Star Wars team revealed yesterday that should the project reach the point where all of its stretch goals tiers are unlocked, future 3 ¾-inch scale figures of Chopper and Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels will enter the pipeline stage.

First Wave of "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

As fans uncover a chapter in Ahsoka’s story, Funko and Star Wars are teaming up for new Pop! figures inspired by the show. Five standard Pop! figures and three Pocket Pop! key chains have just debuted representing popular characters in their new live-action format.

Hasbro Announces New "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Action Figures, Helmet for The Black Series, Retro and Vintage Collections

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held its latest Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream, announcing new action figures (and one premium roleplay helmet) inspired by the live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka for its The Black Series, Retro Collection, and Vintage Collection lines of toys.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

