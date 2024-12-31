“Star Wars” and “Rogue One” Actor Angus MacInnes Passes Away at Age 77, Played Gold Leader Dutch Vander

Some sad news coming out of A Galaxy Far, Far Away this week as we learned of the passing of actor Angus MacInnes, who most famously played the role of Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander in the original Star Wars film.

Angus MacInnes was born in Ontario, Canada in 1947 and his first credited film role was in the 1975 dystopian science-fiction film Rollerball. He later went on to have acting parts in Space: 1999 (1977), Force 10 from Navarone (1978), Superman II (1980), Strange Brew (1983), Witness (1985), Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988), Judge Dredd (1995), Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Hellboy (2004), The Black Dahlia (2006), and Captain Phillips (2013), among numerous other projects.

But MacInnes is best known for his role as Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vader in 1977’s original Star Wars film, later known as Episode IV – A New Hope. One of the Y-wing starfighter pilots who served in the Battle of Yavin against the first Death Star, Dutch Vander would ultimately be shot down by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced. In 2016, MacInnes returned to the role for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, recording new dialogue for Dutch in the Battle of Scarif, while Lucasfilm’s in-house visual-effects house Industrial Light & Magic used archival footage of the actor’s 1970s performance to add the character into the new film.

Sadly Angus MacInnes passed away before Christmas, according to a post shared by his family via Facebook: “Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love. Angus’ career spanned decades, his work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart. He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community. Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world – his family thank you all.”