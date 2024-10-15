It’s Werewolf Bathtime In The Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

I guess these werewolves are more canine than human.

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short brings us back to Seabrook and visits some of the more canine characters and features from the smash-hit ZOMBIES franchise.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales on Disney Channel ZOMBIES, for a fun take on one of the characters.

In the new short, we follow Wyatt and Willa from the ZOMBIES films as they discover that Wynter the Werewolf has fleas! To get rid of them though, she needs a good bath and Wynter is not going to make that easy.

The two come up with many schemes to get this bath to happen, but Wynter is reluctant and scared, even making frightened cat noises for some reason at one point in the short.

Finally, the duo tempts Wynter with a treat before we realize that the whole table and place setting was a set up, dropping her into a bath that will help her get rid of the fleas.

Check the full short out now in the video below:

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

ZOMBIES is a music and dance filled story set in the fictitious world of Seabrook, a cookie-cutter community brimming with perky conformity 50 years after a zombie apocalypse. Today, the zombies pose no threat but are required to live in Zombietown, an isolated, rundown community infused with their unique creative spirit.

It's in ZOMBIES 2 where we meet the werewolves, including fierce pack leader Willa, her earnest brother Wyatt and their well-intentioned but sometimes over-eager friend Wynter, who enroll at Seabrook High and embark on a search to find the powerful moonstone that can restore their fading strength and energy.

You can check out each of the ZOMBIES titles, streaming now on Disney+

