D23 Offering Member Discounted Tickets to D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience

For the first time, D23 is expanding their popular fan event to Brazil with D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience. Next week, D23 Members will be able to purchase discounted tickets during an exclusive pre-sale.
What’s Happening:
- In an email to D23 Members, Michael Vargo (head of D23) shared that discounted tickets to attend D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience will soon be available.
- The event will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024.
- Modeled after a D23 Expo type experience, this will be the first time D23 has entered Latin America, with an amazing lineup of events, panels, presentations, and surprises planned.
- Attendees will get a first look at the latest news and sneak peeks from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and National Geographic, as well as enjoy entertainment and interactive experiences you won't find anywhere else.
- The D23 Member pre-sale will take place on June 13th, where members can get a 15% discount off the regular price by using promo code D23FANBRAZIL.
- Tickets are available to purchase here, and you can learn more about the event at D23Brasil.com.
- A date for regular ticket sales has not been disclosed at this time.
