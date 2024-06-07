D23 Offering Member Discounted Tickets to D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience

For the first time, D23 is expanding their popular fan event to Brazil with D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience. Next week, D23 Members will be able to purchase discounted tickets during an exclusive pre-sale.

What’s Happening:

In an email to D23 Members, Michael Vargo (head of D23) shared that discounted tickets to attend D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience will soon be available.

The event will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024.

Modeled after a D23 Expo type experience, this will be the first time D23 has entered Latin America, with an amazing lineup of events, panels, presentations, and surprises planned.

Attendees will get a first look at the latest news and sneak peeks from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars ESPN

The D23 Member pre-sale will take place on June 13th, where members can get a 15% discount off the regular price by using promo code D23FANBRAZIL .

. Tickets are available to purchase here D23Brasil.com

A date for regular ticket sales has not been disclosed at this time.