First Look at the Show Floor Map for D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience

For the first time, D23 is expanding their popular fan event to Brazil with D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience. With the event taking place next month, we’re getting our first look at the show floor map.

What’s Happening:

D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024.

Many segments and properties of the Walt Disney Company are represented through icons, with exhibits set for: Star Wars Pixar Marvel The Lion King Moana ESPN Disney+ National Geographic

As with other large-scale D23 Expo-like events, D23 Brazil will also feature a store, arena, and a smaller presentation stage.

Modeled after a D23 Expo type experience, this will be the first time D23 has entered Latin America, with an amazing lineup of events, panels, presentations, and surprises planned.

Attendees will get a first look at the latest news and sneak peeks from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and National Geographic, as well as enjoy entertainment and interactive experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Tickets are available to purchase here D23Brasil.com