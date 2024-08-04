Photos: D23 Takes Over Angel Stadium As Part Of Countdown To Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 Members were invited to join for a day of fun during D23 Day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA today as the Angels took on the New York Mets. The special D23 and Disney fun at the game is part of the countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coming to Anaheim this week.

As part of the fun, those in attendance got to celebrate the classic Walt Disney Pictures film, Angels In The Outfield, complete with special displays of props and costumes from the film, originally released back in 1994. The display was put together by the Walt Disney Archives.

The fun continued throughout the stadium with several activations spread throughout the stadium.

Disney Lorcana will be hosting activation tables at various locations throughout D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and that includes inside Angels Stadium today, where those in attendance were able to receive a Disney Lorcana TCG booster pack. Each pack contains a collection of playable and collectable trading cards featuring beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Frozen’s Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, and so many more.

Fans could also strike a pose and snap a picture at the Disney Lorcana photo op area featuring card art versions of Ursula, Donald Duck, and Mickey.

Fans in attendance also received a one-of-a-kind D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead, which the first 23,000 fans through the gates were handed.

Mickey and a pair of cast members from the Disneyland Resort also threw out the first pitch to kick off today’s game.

Lorcana players and fans were also featured later on in the game, announcing a Fan of the Game.

The D23: Ultimate Fan Event will be taking place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through the 11th. While the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city. This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks.