Photos: D23 Signage and Posters Decorate the Anaheim Convention Center Ahead of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

We’re just two days away from the kickoff of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with special previews occurring tomorrow night. The exterior of the Anaheim Convention Center is already prepared for the event, with a number of banners and the event sign now in place.

The main entrance signage for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is in place at the Anaheim Convention Center, featuring Sorcerer Mickey, Woody from Toy Story, Grogu of The Mandalorian, Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Moana. Nearby, a D23 logo photo-op featuring the sorcerer’s hat is also in place.

The pathways leading up to the Convention Center feature a number of characters from all corners of the Disney universe – including Anxiety from Inside Out 2, Wolverine from X-Men ‘97, The Mandalorian, Princess Tiana, a Stormtrooper, Storm from X-Men ‘97, Woody, Stitch and Sorcerer Mickey.

More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule

For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th.