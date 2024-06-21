New Music Video Debuts Ahead Of “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” Premiere

Kylie Cantrall paints Wonderland “Red” in a new music video that has debuted ahead of the July 12th premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+.

“Red,” the latest single from the upcoming music-driven Disney Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, is available today on DisneyMusicVEVO.

The music video, from the fourth installment to the mega-hit Descendants franchise, was also released today via DisneyMusicVEVO.

franchise, was also released today via DisneyMusicVEVO. Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). The tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon and polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces to stop her. Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres Friday, July 12 exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

A preview of the movie’s opening musical sequence – the heart-pumping “Red” features Kylie Cantrall as titular character ‘Red’ as she creates chaos in the kingdom of Wonderland. Kylie Cantrall will perform “Red” live as part of “NerdNite” at Vidcon in Anaheim on Friday, June 28th. A dance tutorial for the song, choreographed by Kelly Sweeney in partnership with Millennium Dance Complex, will be released leading into the film’s premiere.

The “Red” single is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms, and on the Official Descendants Playlist

The soundtrack from the film is now available for pre-order and pre-add on Walt Disney Records.

