Disney Channel Stars of The Past Populate New Collection of Holiday Tunes From The ’00s

It’s September 30th, so you know what that means – it’s time to drop some Christmas tunes in a fun new playlist on most streaming services!
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for Halloween – um, er, we mean the holidays – a new collection of tunes has dropped on most streaming services, “Disney 2000s Holiday.”
- The new collection features a selection of holly jolly favorites as performed by Disney Channel personalities of the era. We’re talkin’ Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, et al.
- The (mostly) upbeat collection is a perfect way to visit the holidays of the noughties, as the music itself is a timestamp of that bygone era.
- The collection also includes a previously unreleased track, a holiday remix of the Disney classic “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” as performed by the Disney Channel Circle of Stars – which at the time was comprised of Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Ricky Ullman, Aly Michalka, Raven Symone, and more.
- You can find this new collection on most streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more.
Full Track List:
- Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town – Miley Cyrus
- Winter Wonderland – Selena Gomez & The Scene
- Wonderful Christmastime – Demi Lovato
- It’s Finally Christmas – Sabrina Carpenter
- Lights All Over The World – Coco Jones
- Shake Santa Shake – Zendaya
- Santa Claus Lane (Remix) – Hilary Duff
- Christmas is Coming (Acoustic Version) – R5
- Snowflakes – Olivia Holt
- Let In Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow – Dove Cameron
- Greatest Time of Year – Aly & AJ
- Please Come Home For Christmas – Jesse McCartney
- A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Christmas Version) – Disney Channel Circle of Stars
