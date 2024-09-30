Disney Channel Stars of The Past Populate New Collection of Holiday Tunes From The ’00s

It’s September 30th, so you know what that means – it’s time to drop some Christmas tunes in a fun new playlist on most streaming services!

What’s Happening:

Just in time for Halloween – um, er, we mean the holidays – a new collection of tunes has dropped on most streaming services, “Disney 2000s Holiday.”

The new collection features a selection of holly jolly favorites as performed by Disney Channel

The (mostly) upbeat collection is a perfect way to visit the holidays of the noughties, as the music itself is a timestamp of that bygone era.

The collection also includes a previously unreleased track, a holiday remix of the Disney classic “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” as performed by the Disney Channel Circle of Stars – which at the time was comprised of Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Ricky Ullman, Aly Michalka, Raven Symone, and more.

You can find this new collection on most streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more.

Full Track List:

Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town – Miley Cyrus

Winter Wonderland – Selena Gomez & The Scene

Wonderful Christmastime – Demi Lovato

It’s Finally Christmas – Sabrina Carpenter

Lights All Over The World – Coco Jones

Shake Santa Shake – Zendaya

Santa Claus Lane (Remix) – Hilary Duff

Christmas is Coming (Acoustic Version) – R5

Snowflakes – Olivia Holt

Let In Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow – Dove Cameron

Greatest Time of Year – Aly & AJ

Please Come Home For Christmas – Jesse McCartney

A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Christmas Version) – Disney Channel Circle of Stars