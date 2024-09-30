Disney Channel Stars of The Past Populate New Collection of Holiday Tunes From The ’00s

by
It’s September 30th, so you know what that means – it’s time to drop some Christmas tunes in a fun new playlist on most streaming services!

What’s Happening:

  • Just in time for Halloween – um, er, we mean the holidays – a new collection of tunes has dropped on most streaming services, “Disney 2000s Holiday.”
  • The new collection features a selection of holly jolly favorites as performed by Disney Channel personalities of the era. We’re talkin’ Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, et al.
  • The (mostly) upbeat collection is a perfect way to visit the holidays of the noughties, as the music itself is a timestamp of that bygone era.
  • The collection also includes a previously unreleased track, a holiday remix of the Disney classic “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” as performed by the Disney Channel Circle of Stars – which at the time was comprised of Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Ricky Ullman, Aly Michalka, Raven Symone, and more.
  • You can find this new collection on most streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more.

.

Full Track List:

  • Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town – Miley Cyrus
  • Winter Wonderland – Selena Gomez & The Scene
  • Wonderful Christmastime – Demi Lovato
  • It’s Finally Christmas – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Lights All Over The World – Coco Jones
  • Shake Santa Shake – Zendaya
  • Santa Claus Lane (Remix) – Hilary Duff
  • Christmas is Coming (Acoustic Version) – R5
  • Snowflakes – Olivia Holt
  • Let In Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow – Dove Cameron
  • Greatest Time of Year – Aly & AJ
  • Please Come Home For Christmas – Jesse McCartney
  • A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Christmas Version) – Disney Channel Circle of Stars

