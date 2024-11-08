Video: Disney Animation’s Jared Bush Takes The Stage at D23 Brazil

Jared Bush, the new Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, took the stage at D23 Brazil to tease some upcoming projects from the studio.

What’s Happening:

D23 Brazil, currently in progress over the weekend, hosted a special panel in which newly minted Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jared Bush, took the stage.

While speaking to the crowd, Bush not only teased the upcoming release of Moana 2 , but also shared more about the new Zootopia 2 , which is due to be released around Thanksgiving of 2025.

During D23 Brazil, it was also revealed that Shakira will be returning to reprise her role as Gazelle, the pop-sensation featured in the original Zootopia .

. Bush also gave another look at Gary, a new snake character featured in the upcoming sequel, set to be voiced by the Oscar-winning actor, Ke Huy Quan – news that was revealed during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year.

As for Moana 2 , the highly anticipated sequel is set to be released in just a few weeks time, bowing exclusively in theaters on November 27th for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.