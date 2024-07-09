Video/Photos: More Walt Disney Company Fun At ESSENCE 2024

The Walt Disney Company had quite the presence at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, with special entertainment, giveaways, and more you can see wrapped up in the video below.

In the booth, there was plenty of fun with the Disney Parks as the theme of the experience in the booth was “We Came To Play.” As such, there was plenty of playing, celebrating the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point that guests aboard the Disney Cruise Line can experience, the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, and more fun with the ambassadors of the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Along with the Disney Parks fun, there were also fun celebrations of some hit films from the Walt Disney Company, including the Pixar Animation Studios film Soul, and The Princess and the Frog. Going back to Disney Parks, fans could also check out more offerings and giveaways while they learned how they could Celebrate Soulfully at Disneyland and Walt Disney World all year long.