“Disney Guitar: Wish” Reinvents The Soundtrack To The Latest Walt Disney Animation Studios Film In Calming Acoustic Format

Keeping a Disney fan-favorite trend (that we firmly believe started with the area music of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s former Camp Minnie-Mickey) alive, the music of the recent film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish is now available in a calming format played on an acoustic guitar.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music has shared that a special collection of acoustic guitar covers of the songs from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, is now available on most streaming services.

is now available on most streaming services. Part of an ever-growing collection of Disney songs covered by an acoustic guitar, Disney Guitar: Wish features nearly every song from Wish in this new addition to other collections in the Disney Guitar series.

The songs featured in this collection include: Welcome to Rosas At All Costs This Wish I’m A Star This is the Thanks I Get Knowing What I Know Now A Wish Worth Making

Fans of Wish will be quick to realize that this is nearly every song in the film, save for one. The reprise of “This Wish,” which could be argued that the actual music is nearly the same, and as such would not need another acoustic track in the same collection.

Originally released last November, Disney Animation's Wish, the 62nd full-length animated feature in the studio's catalog but released as part of the 100th anniversary celebration, follows Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, who lives in the Kingdom of Rosas and makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The film features the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s goat, Valentino.

The songs, now in the acoustic collection, were created by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, with a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Wish is currently available on Disney+

