New Card Type to Debut at Disney Lorcana TCG European Championship Alongside Special Promo Card Prizes

The Disneyland Paris setting is only part of the fun.

The Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game European Championship is just around the corner, and features new promo cards, a new card type, and intense competition for a coveted spot in the World Championship at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana, the popular trading card game, is hosting their European Championship 2024 next month at the Newport Bay Club Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Those attending will be able to see a special appearance of Mickey Mouse, who will be available for photos and autographs – autographs that can be signed on a new type of Disney Lorcana card that will debut at the event.

card that will debut at the event. This new card features Mickey Mouse himself, and has a designated space for the character to sign the card, and will surely become a must-have for fans and collectors.

Those competing will also have a chance to win special promo cards as well, with the breakdown as follows: Main Event Prizing: Participating: Invited to the Ball promo card Top 32: Elsa's Ice Palace promo card Top 16: Kuzco – Temperamental Emperor promo card and Baymax – Armored Companion Playmat Top 8: Baymax – Armored Companion promo card Top 4: Serialized Gold Mickey – Brave Little Tailor promo card Second Place: A Full Set of Azurite Sea, including foils and enchanteds First Place: Four (4) Full Sets of Azurite Sea, including foils and enchanteds



Side event participants can earn a mix of brand-new promo cards and beloved fan favorites:

New Promo Cards: Aladdin – Intrepid Commander Kuzco – Temperamental Emperor Baymax – Armored Companion Flotsam & Jetsam – Entangling Eels Kristoff – Reindeer Keeper



Returning Favorites:

The Disney Lorcana TCG European Championship will feature intense competition as the players are all vying for a spot in the World Championship at Walt Disney World.

Players who finish in the Top 8 will qualify for this prestigious event.

Tickets for the event are still available

Fans of Disney Lorcana who can’t make it to the event can still watch the main event via a live broadcast on Twitch, on the official Disney Lorcana channels: twitch.tv/disneylorcana twitch.tv/disneylorcanaeu