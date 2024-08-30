Disney Movie Insiders Reward Program To Shut Down Later This Year

Many fans saw the writing on the wall (especially when the Disney Movie Club was shuttered), but now it’s official – the Disney Movie Insiders reward program is officially shutting down later this year.

What’s Happening,

As our very own Ben Breitbart predicted earlier this month,

Members were notified that the popular rewards program will sunset on December 4th of this year, along with some other key dates to remember: September 6th, 2024: Points earning opportunities end. So those of you who were looking forward to more points when purchasing Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on physical media when it releases on September 10th will not be able to receive points. December 3rd, 2024: The last day to redeem points December 4th, 2024: Program and Accounts Close December 17th, 2024: Final Day for Member Services.

If you have points that are unused on December 3rd, they will automatically be forfeited upon the program’s closure.

Updates to the official Disney Movie Insiders website also indicate the following that is important to note: In the coming weeks, more items will be added to the rewards catalog, ensuring ample opportunities to redeem points before the program concludes. It is advised to not hold on to any points you may have, and redeem when you see something you like. Disney Gift Cards redeemed through the program must be claimed via the link in “My Rewards” by December 17th. Failure to do so will result in expiration and forfeiture. No extensions, refunds, or replacements will be provided for lost, damaged, or inactivated gift card codes. In that same vein, starting today (Aug. 30th), all redemptions are considered final. No refunds or replacements will be provided for redemptions after today. With this news, a high volume of reward redemptions is expected, so expect delays to occur.

Users of Disney Movie Insiders may also recall a strong push recently to sign up for Disney+