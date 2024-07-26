“Doctor Who” Exhibit Coming to the Comic-Con Museum Next March

During their panel at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, the Comic-Con Museum announced its next two headline exhibits, including a new Doctor Who exhibit!

What’s Happening:

Two headline exhibits, The Myth of Superheroes (world premiere) and Doctor Who – Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction (U.S. premiere), will soon be joining the lineup at the Comic-Con Museum.

– Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction (U.S. premiere), will soon be joining the lineup at the Comic-Con Museum. The exhibits offer guests an opportunity to experience the mystery of time travel—TARDIS optional—and to learn more about ancient mythology and today’s present-day heroes, include:

The Myth of Superheroes – World Premiere Exhibition

Opening September 2024

This exhibition is an invitation to explore an incredible world in which people can fly, read minds, control time and the magnetic field, climb walls, and work magic. Reconstruction has transported the myths and legends of the past to the present day: from Hercules to Superman, from the Amazons to Wonder Woman, from Mercury to the Flash, the legends change guise but keep faith with their mission to guide new generations towards a better future, where action and battle are the other side of a coin that demands morality and responsibility.

The exhibition displays a rich selection of over 400 objects in which authentic replicas of archaeological statues and busts of ancient gods and heroes dialogue with comics, original drawings, modern statues, and action figures in a highly innovative exhibition pathway for adults and children.

For the very first time, the scenery is enriched by video projections and graphics in which the superheroes and their superpowers are shown as the result of the conscious and unconscious imagination of the human mind, transferred into realistic images thanks to the innovative and unlimited use of AI resources.

Doctor Who – Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction – U.S. Premiere

Opening March 2025

Calling all curious minds, future scientists, and Doctor Who fans! This exhibit invites visitors to experience the Doctor’s adventures, come face to face with a selection of iconic characters, and explore some of the worlds visited on screen, all whilst learning about the real-life science behind those memorable moments.

fans! This exhibit invites visitors to experience the Doctor’s adventures, come face to face with a selection of iconic characters, and explore some of the worlds visited on screen, all whilst learning about the real-life science behind those memorable moments. Find out if time travel is actually possible and delve into the TARDIS Tech Room to examine the technological capabilities of the Doctor’s gadgets and gizmos. Uncover the secrets of black holes and wormholes, consider the possibilities of life on other planets, and discover the science behind why the TARDIS is bigger on the inside. A visit to the Monster Vault is an opportunity to come face to face with many of the Doctor’s terrifying alien adversaries—and learn about their connections with real science.

Exploring a diverse selection of exciting scientific topics, the exhibit features a wealth of iconic props and sets and a unique collection of behind-the-scenes resource materials from the world’s longest-running science fiction show.

More on the Comic-Con Museum:

Comic-Con Museum is open for the duration of Comic-Con week and beyond, with purchase of museum admission, guests can see all current exhibits, including: POPnology: From Sci-Fi to Wi-Fi Becoming Betty Boop Collaboration(s)! A Journey with John Jennings Border Blitz: Artistas del Cómic de Tijuana

Comic-Con Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Closed on Wednesday.

Admission (adults ages 18+) is $25; children (ages 6–12) are $12; seniors (65+), students (13–17), and military are $18. Children five years of age and below are free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at comic-con.org/museum