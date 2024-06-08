Go Behind the Scenes of “Rogue” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the sixth episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Rogue,” has been released.

Go behind the ball and find out how the cast and crew of Doctor Who brought “Rogue” to life in this behind the scenes featurette.

brought “Rogue” to life in this behind the scenes featurette. The featurette begins with some input from the writers of this episode, Kate Herron and Briony Redman, the only new writers this season. They talk about the creation of the Chuldurs, the villains of the story, and how they settled on a bird-inspired design.

The intensive and lengthy process of transforming actress Indira Varma into a Chuldur is showcased through some timelapse footage.

We get to learn a bit more about Jonathan Groff’s titular character, Rogue, as well as the design of his spaceship and how it reuses some pieces from some past episodes.

Location filming took place across a number of period properties in England, perfectly stitched together in the edit to create one location.

Finally, we get a look at the staging and choreography of the Doctor and Rogue’s dance, which was choreographed by Bridgerton ’s Jack Murphy.

’s Jack Murphy. Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.

“Rogue” is now streaming on Disney+ here

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.