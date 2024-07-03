Titan Comics to Continue the Story of “Doctor Who” in “The Fifteenth Doctor #1”

Cosmic comic adventures await for the Fifteenth Doctor in issue #1 of Titan Comics’ The Fifteenth Doctor now available.
What’s Happening:
- Already missing new adventures of Doctor Who? Well you can get your fill with this new series from Titan Comics.
- The Doctor and Ruby encounter a classic Doctor Who villain, the Cybermen, for the very first time.
- The comic is written by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Arkham City) and features art by Kelsey Ramsey (Good Deeds).
- The Fifteenth Doctor Issue #1 is now available in print and digital. Check out the trailer and a collection of covers for the issue below.
- All eight episodes of Doctor Who season one are now available to stream on Disney+.
- Follow our Doctor Who tag for Luke’s reviews/recaps of each episode, and see how he rated the whole season in a new edition of “Ranked.”
