Titan Comics to Continue the Story of “Doctor Who” in “The Fifteenth Doctor #1”

Cosmic comic adventures await for the Fifteenth Doctor in issue #1 of Titan Comics’ The Fifteenth Doctor now available.

What’s Happening:

Already missing new adventures of Doctor Who

The Doctor and Ruby encounter a classic Doctor Who villain, the Cybermen, for the very first time.

The comic is written by Dan Watters ( Cowboy Bebop , Arkham City ) and features art by Kelsey Ramsey ( Good Deeds ).

The Fifteenth Doctor Issue #1 is now available in print and digital. Check out the trailer and a collection of covers for the issue below.

All eight episodes of Doctor Who season one are now available to stream on Disney+

