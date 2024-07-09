Video/Photos: Wayne Brady Moderates A “LEADING” Lineup Of Stars at 2024’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Over the weekend, a special panel was held celebrating the leading men of Disney at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of culture, where a lineup of special guests discussed the importance of Black male representation on screen. You can check out the full panel in our video below.

The panel was moderated by Wayne Brady, and featured Morris Chesnut, Luke James, Brian Michael Smith, McKinley Freeman, Jocko Sims, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

In the panel, top stars across Disney Entertainment Television explore the importance of Black male representation on-screen and how their respective roles as leading men continue to evolve with the inclusion of storylines surrounding vulnerability, men’s mental health and well-being.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now