The Empire State Building Hosting Festive Screenings of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Catch the holiday classic at one of the world’s most iconic buildings.

The iconic Empire State Building in New York City will be hosting screenings of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

What’s Happening:

Follow the mischievous Kevin McCallister, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, as he navigates the bustling streets of New York City, outsmarts the Wet Bandits with elaborate traps, and creates unforgettable holiday memories.

Attendees will be able to see the festive classic in a whole new light from within the “World’s Most Famous Building.”

Included in a ticket are complimentary drinks and snacks to go along with the movie, sponsored by Ghirardelli.

Following the screening, guests will make their way up to the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories – both included with every ticket – to take in incredible 360-degree views of New York City.

The screenings will take place on December 5th and 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to allow time to go through the Empire State Building exhibits prior to the film.

Tickets are now available

What’s Included:

Access to the Empire State Building's 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories

Access to the Empire State Building's Museum Experience on the 2nd Floor

Complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and confectionary

Can’t make it out to New York? Stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at any time on Disney+!