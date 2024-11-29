The Empire State Building Hosting Festive Screenings of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

The iconic Empire State Building in New York City will be hosting screenings of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
What’s Happening:
- Follow the mischievous Kevin McCallister, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, as he navigates the bustling streets of New York City, outsmarts the Wet Bandits with elaborate traps, and creates unforgettable holiday memories.
- Attendees will be able to see the festive classic in a whole new light from within the “World’s Most Famous Building.”
- Included in a ticket are complimentary drinks and snacks to go along with the movie, sponsored by Ghirardelli.
- Following the screening, guests will make their way up to the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories – both included with every ticket – to take in incredible 360-degree views of New York City.
- The screenings will take place on December 5th and 11th at 7:00 p.m.
- Attendees are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to allow time to go through the Empire State Building exhibits prior to the film.
- Tickets are now available to purchase for $135 at The Empire State Building’s official website.
What’s Included:
- Access to the Empire State Building's 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories
- Access to the Empire State Building's Museum Experience on the 2nd Floor
- Complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and confectionary
Can’t make it out to New York? Stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at any time on Disney+!
