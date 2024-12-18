New “Backstage” Music Video Introduces Us to Catchy New Tune From “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Disney has shared a new music video featuring a catchy new tune from the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, ahead of its debut later this week.
What’s Happening:
- Literal hours before the debut of the new movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters everywhere, Disney has shared a “backstage” look at a new song from the film.
- More akin to a music video, this performance features Mufasa songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as cast members from the new film, walking through a backstage area while singing the new song.
- Performing, “I Always Wanted a Brother”, voices of Taka (young and old), Theo Somolu and Kelvin Harrison, Jr, along with voices of Mufasa (young and old), Braelyn Rankins and Aaron Pierre, sing their song while getting ready for some kind of cast photo shoot in the video.
- Fans will be quick to point out the catchiness of the tune, with lyrics and themes similar to that of the classic “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from the original The Lion King.
- In the new film, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.
- The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.
- Find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the new film in his review, here.