New “Backstage” Music Video Introduces Us to Catchy New Tune From “Mufasa: The Lion King”

It's still stuck in our head.

Disney has shared a new music video featuring a catchy new tune from the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, ahead of its debut later this week.

What’s Happening:

Literal hours before the debut of the new movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters everywhere, Disney has shared a “backstage” look at a new song from the film.

More akin to a music video, this performance features Mufasa songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as cast members from the new film, walking through a backstage area while singing the new song.

Performing, "I Always Wanted a Brother", voices of Taka (young and old), Theo Somolu and Kelvin Harrison, Jr, along with voices of Mufasa (young and old), Braelyn Rankins and Aaron Pierre, sing their song while getting ready for some kind of cast photo shoot in the video.

Fans will be quick to point out the catchiness of the tune, with lyrics and themes similar to that of the classic “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from the original The Lion King.