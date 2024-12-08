“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Alongside the debut of the exciting new video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the Original Video Game Soundtrack is now available to stream.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring a score by award-winning composer Gordy Haab.
- Recorded by a full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, Haab’s score captures the essence of the iconic John Williams score from the films.
- Haab has previously composed music for a number of Star Wars video games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront I and II.
- The soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, arrives on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and Game Pass tomorrow, December 9th.
.
What They’re Saying:
- Gordy Haab: “Nearly 20 years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to write my very first video game score – for none other than Indiana Jones. So, returning to compose the score for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle feels like coming full circle in the truest sense. This score represents not only a significant achievement in my career but also a personal milestone. I’m thrilled for listeners to join me on this brand-new musical journey and to once again be part of Indy’s epic adventure!”