“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Alongside the debut of the exciting new video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the Original Video Game Soundtrack is now available to stream.

Walt Disney Records has released the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring a score by award-winning composer Gordy Haab.

Recorded by a full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, Haab’s score captures the essence of the iconic John Williams score from the films.

Haab has previously composed music for a number of Star Wars video games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Star Wars: Squadrons , Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , Star Wars: Battlefront I and II .

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, arrives on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and Game Pass tomorrow, December 9th.

