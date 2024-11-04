Kiff Throws Special Friendsgiving Celebration in Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” on Disney Channel

But what about Halfway There Day?

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short celebrates the upcoming holiday season as Kiff throws a special Friendsgiving potluck for her and all of her friends.

Disney Channel Chibi Tiny Tales, once again featuring our favorite friends from Kiff.

once again featuring our favorite friends from In the new stylized short (which is festive for the upcoming season), Kiff hosts a special Friendsgiving Pot Luck, with Barry, Candle, and others in attendance.

As we learned in the special Table Town holiday episode of the full series, “Halfway There Day,” Kiff goes all out for holiday festivities and meals, and this is no exception.

However, a mishap occurs that not only sees Kiff ingest some questionable material, but the destruction of the dinner table that leads to chaos.

Can Kiff’s best bud Barry save the day? Check out the full short below and find out!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous shorts at our page You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

