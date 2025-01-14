Predicting My Letterboxd Scores for Disney’s 2025 Film Slate

As we kick off 2025 looking ahead, I wanted to reinvigorate my love of the movies by looking at Disney’s upcoming slate. However, I also need to be a critical realist. When I boot up my Letterboxd app, I become the snarkiest, Roger-Ebert idolizing nobody this side of the Mississippi. So, as I take a glimpse at the upcoming slate for The Walt Disney Company, I thought I’d preemptively predicted my eventual Letterboxd score for the movies.
- February 14th, 2025 – Captain America: Brave New World – Now, listen here. It’s going to be mighty hard for me to hate a Sam Wilson film. Anthony Mackie with the shield and Harrison Ford turning into a giant red Hulk? It’s so stupid it just might work! The trailer is giving “guys guys, I promise, I can be serious!” which I’m really into. As a matter of fact, it will likely receive pity points from me knowing it’s not the monstrosity that was Deadpool & Wolverine. 4 Stars
- March 21st, 2025 – Snow White – I don’t care what you say, I place Miss Rachel Zegler on a pedestal. (We’re gonna ignore Gal Gadot…) She was Oscar-worthy in West Side Story and her performance in Romeo & Juliet on Broadway was original and engaging. Also, the queen has a voice for a princess. It’s in her blood. As much as I bemoan the live-action remakes from time-to-time, I’m always going to appreciate a classic fairy tale over something more recent (Moana, I’m looking at you girl.) On top of that, I know myself, and I grade on a curve for musicals…most of the time. (Moana 2, I’m looking at you girl.) 4 ½ Stars
- April 11th, 2025 – The Amateur – A gritty thriller with the lead being someone foaming at the mouth to seek revenge. Rachel Bosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and Julianne Nicholson round out the cast. These are things that would have me, at the very least, seated in the theater with a large Mr. Pibb. Yet, Rami Malek leads. I still feel intense bitterness and anger over Malek’s remarkably undeserved Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury. Even if it’s a perfect film, I know I’ll be annoyed by Malek. 2 Stars
- May 2nd, 2025 – Thunderbolts* – Julia. Louis. Dreyfus. [ends article] [quits job] [never heard from again] My excitement for JLD to finally have a major role in a Marvel film excites me to no end. Alongside her we receive the return of Yelena (thrilled!), Bucky (go watch A Different Man!), and…Red Guardian. (please leave me alone!) The film also includes the return of Ghost, so any and all Ant-Man recognition gets me giddy. See here. Every trailer seems a bit messy, for lack of a better term, and recent Marvel “comedy” doesn’t excite me, so I’m feeling a bit of trepidation even with the Dreyfus effect. 3 ½ Stars
- May 23rd, 2025 – Lilo & Stitch – See above worry about all live-action remakes, especially those that aren’t of the fairy tale variety. What has me sort of excited is nothing to do with the Lilo & Stitch story, especially when the original is a perfect film and you can fight me on that, is the director attached. Dean Fleischer Camp directed the remarkable Marcel the Shell with Shoes On for A24, a highlight of 2022. If he will be able to insert that same level of whimsy and emotion into a CGI’d experiment, I’m on board. As of right now? Hesitant. (Those watercolor backgrounds will be missed!) 3 Stars
- June 13th, 2025 – Elio – Sound the alarms! We’ve got an original Pixar film before Disney and Pixar only produce sequels for the foreseeable future! Batten down the hatches! The film’s delays are worrisome, with entire plot points being replaced between trailer releases. America Ferrera has left in favor of Zoe Saldana, while director Adrian Molina has seemingly been Brave-d and replaced by Madeline Sharafin. Disney and PIxar never do well with sci-fi, with Atlantis, Strange World, Treasure Planet, and Lightyear all being complete flops. Yet, for one reason and one reason alone, I’m stoked: Domee Shi. Domee Shi is the future! Turning Red is a perfect film! Domee Shi for President! 5 Stars
- July 25th, 2025 – The Fantastic Four: First Steps – We’ve received next to nothing about this film, other than some really sick artwork and the 1960s aesthetic introduction. Those two facts alone have me all-in, but the casting is icing on the cake. (sans Paul Walter Hauser. I’m going to pretend he’s not a part of this, mkay?) Vanessa Kirby gave one of the most exceptional television performances I’ve ever seen (The Crown, S2E4 “Beryl”), Pedro Pascal is a gem and can handle any genre, any tone, and Joseph Quinn is hot. Done, done, and done! I’m ready to become a nutso cosplayer with their costumes. Fun! 5 Stars.
- August 8th, 2025 – Freakier Friday – For the knowledge that we’ll get another Jamie Lee Curtis press tour alone, this movie is what we all need right now. Then add in the return of Lindsay Lohan to not only Disney, but also theatrical releases? Welcome home, bby! However, I have absolutely no faith in this movie at all. Will I love it? Yes. Will it be good? Oh, darling. Absolutely not. Least the logo is cute! 2 ½ Stars
- October 10th, 2025 – TRON: Ares – Now, TRON: Legacy is one of those films that I have loudly championed since its release. The production design, cinematography, score, and casting are all superb from this high concept, sci-fi adventure. I have been praying to the movie gods (Viola Davis) for years in hopes that we could return to The Grid. While a majority of the cast thrills me, Jared Leto is a big ‘ole goose egg of epic proportions. On top of that, this film is set to be in the “real world” for a majority of the run time. Doesn’t…doesn’t that defeat the purpose of TRON? Like, what are we even doing here? 3 Stars.
- November 7th, 2025 – Predator: Badlands – Prey was such a serve that it took me out for a bit. Who knew a Predator movie could be…good? And beloved by a major population? And showcase some pretty rad native representation? Go on then! Elle Fanning leading the brigade excites me, but it seems that this film won’t take any lesson from Prey and instead be set in the future. Sir, that’s not what I asked for! 2 ½ Stars
- November 26th, 2025 – Zootopia 2 – Sure. Why not. It’ll be cute. The furries will be happy. I’ll likely never put it on by my own choice ever again. 3 ½ Stars
- December 19th, 2025 – Avatar: Fire and Ash – Let me explain: This is my Mecca. I’m calling off work. I’m walking into the theater in a blue morphsuit, speaking only in the native Na’vi tongue. I’m buying the novelty popcorn bucket to (likely) donate it to Goodwill within the following calendar year. I’m eating only blue foods for a week leading up to the film’s release. I’m seeing it in 3D, 4DX, “5D” (By Qveen Herby), Double D, and HGTV. No notes will be given. We’re getting Sigourney Weaver an Oscar nomination for playing a teenage girl. 5 Stars