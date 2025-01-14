Predicting My Letterboxd Scores for Disney’s 2025 Film Slate

It's never about the box office...it's about what I deem the film out of five stars and what humorous quip I attach to it.

As we kick off 2025 looking ahead, I wanted to reinvigorate my love of the movies by looking at Disney’s upcoming slate. However, I also need to be a critical realist. When I boot up my Letterboxd app, I become the snarkiest, Roger-Ebert idolizing nobody this side of the Mississippi. So, as I take a glimpse at the upcoming slate for The Walt Disney Company, I thought I’d preemptively predicted my eventual Letterboxd score for the movies.

February 14th, 2025 – Captain America: Brave New World – Now, listen here. It’s going to be mighty hard for me to hate a Sam Wilson film. Anthony Mackie with the shield and Harrison Ford turning into a giant red Hulk? It’s so stupid it just might work! The trailer is giving “guys guys, I promise, I can be serious!” which I’m really into. As a matter of fact, it will likely receive pity points from me knowing it’s not the monstrosity that was Deadpool & Wolverine. 4 Stars

March 21st, 2025 – Snow White – I don’t care what you say, I place Miss Rachel Zegler on a pedestal. (We’re gonna ignore Gal Gadot…) She was Oscar-worthy in West Side Story and her performance in Romeo & Juliet on Broadway was original and engaging. Also, the queen has a voice for a princess. It’s in her blood. As much as I bemoan the live-action remakes from time-to-time, I’m always going to appreciate a classic fairy tale over something more recent (Moana, I’m looking at you girl.) On top of that, I know myself, and I grade on a curve for musicals…most of the time. (Moana 2, I’m looking at you girl.) 4 ½ Stars

April 11th, 2025 – The Amateur – A gritty thriller with the lead being someone foaming at the mouth to seek revenge. Rachel Bosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and Julianne Nicholson round out the cast. These are things that would have me, at the very least, seated in the theater with a large Mr. Pibb. Yet, Rami Malek leads. I still feel intense bitterness and anger over Malek’s remarkably undeserved Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury. Even if it’s a perfect film, I know I’ll be annoyed by Malek. 2 Stars

May 2nd, 2025 – Thunderbolts* – Julia. Louis. Dreyfus. [ends article] [quits job] [never heard from again] My excitement for JLD to finally have a major role in a Marvel A Different Man!), and…Red Guardian. (please leave me alone!) The film also includes the return of Ghost, so any and all Ant-Man recognition gets me giddy. See here

May 23rd, 2025 – Lilo & Stitch – See above worry about all live-action remakes, especially those that aren’t of the fairy tale variety. What has me sort of excited is nothing to do with the Lilo & Stitch story, especially when the original is a perfect film and you can fight me on that, is the director attached. Dean Fleischer Camp directed the remarkable Marcel the Shell with Shoes On for A24, a highlight of 2022. If he will be able to insert that same level of whimsy and emotion into a CGI’d experiment, I’m on board. As of right now? Hesitant. (Those watercolor backgrounds will be missed!) 3 Stars

June 13th, 2025 – Elio – Sound the alarms! We’ve got an original Pixar film before Disney and Pixar only produce sequels for the foreseeable future! Batten down the hatches! The film’s delays are worrisome, with entire plot points being replaced between trailer releases. America Ferrera has left in favor of Zoe Saldana, while director Adrian Molina has seemingly been Brave-d and replaced by Madeline Sharafin. Disney and PIxar never do well with sci-fi, with Atlantis, Strange World, Treasure Planet, and Lightyear all being complete flops. Yet, for one reason and one reason alone, I’m stoked: Domee Shi. Domee Shi is the future! Turning Red is a perfect film! Domee Shi for President! 5 Stars