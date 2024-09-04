LP Radio – September 2024

As we have rolled into September, I’ve been returning to some of my favorite original Broadway cast albums from the past and present. After going back and forth on a theme this month, it finally became obvious: a Broadway tribute.. With Disney Theatricals being such a powerhouse in the musical space for decades now, I thought it would be fun to mash-up some fun, original Disney tunes alongside some tried-and-true classics from New York City. Get your jazz hands ready for this month’s edition of LP Radio.

With LP Radio, you'll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. This month, it’s a celebration of all things Broadway.

This playlist includes songs from Disney’s Broadway hits (and misses), along with a glimpse at some classic theatrical experiences. My only rule: it had to play on Broadway. (This means no Hunchback or Tick, Tick, Boom.) From recent revivals (Parade and Merrily We Roll Along) to undiscovered DIsney gems (“For The First Time” from Tarzan), to jukebox musicals with a lot to say (Jagged Little Pill), this playlist is a perfect look at Broadway this millennium.

Want to suggest songs and/or a theme for September? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!