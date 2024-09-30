Exclusive Clip: “Mickey’s Spooky Stories” Brings More Stop-Motion Fun This Halloween

We have a treat for you with an exclusive advanced clip from Disney Jr.’s Mickey’s Spooky Stories. This stop-motion animated short-form series continues the fun from last year’s half-hour special, Mickey & Friends: Trick or Treats. Take a first look now and see the rest of the shorts tomorrow when they premiere on Disney Jr.!

Mickey’s Spooky Stories is a collection of five brand-new stop-motion shorts featuring Mickey and the gang sharing Halloween stories around the campfire. These shorts continue the collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Director David H. Brooks once again brings Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto to the stop-motion world after the 2022 holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, its 2023 short series follow-up Mickey's Christmas Tales, and last fall’s special Mickey & Friends: Trick or Treats.

Mickey’s Spooky Stories consists of five short episodes, including:

A Goofy Ghost Story

Daisy's Scary Fairy Tale

Donald's Tale of Spooky Spells

Minnie's Creepy-Crawly Tale

A Mickey Monster Tale

The clip above comes from “Minnie's Creepy-Crawly Tale,” which finds Spider Minnie trying to stop Werewolf Pete from spoiling the fun of trick or treating for everyone.

Mickey’s Spooky Stories is part of the Disney Jr. Trick or Treats Halloween programming lineup. More Halloween fun includes themed episodes of Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Kindergarten: The Musical, and SuperKitties.

You can catch Mickey’s Spooky Stories all month long on Disney Jr. and all five shorts will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 2nd.