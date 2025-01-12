Get Ready for a Sixth Season of “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” With New Trailer

As we get closer to the debut of the sixth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir on Disney Channel, we now have a new trailer that is giving us a glimpse of some new friends arriving this season.

Disney Channel has debuted the new trailer for the highly anticipated sixth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir .

. While the trailer doesn’t introduce much in terms of story, we are getting some glimpses of a whole pack of new super team members and their not-so-ordinary alter-egos.

The highly anticipated sixth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will make its world premiere in the U.S. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, with Disney Channel and Disney XD airing the episodes in simulcast at 11am ET/PT.

Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected villains.

Season six introduces a bold new chapter in the Miraculous saga chronicling the double lives of Marinette and Adrien, two seemingly ordinary teenagers who transform into secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect their city of Paris.

Marinette and Adrian navigate a deepening relationship filled with life-altering revelations and unforeseen challenges, while their superhero alter egos must confront their most formidable adversary yet.

Set against the backdrop of a revitalized, eco-friendly Paris, the season introduces cutting-edge visuals, paired with an all-new narrative arc, elevating the beloved series to new creative heights.

