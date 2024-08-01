Its Time To Meet The Muppets In A Brand New Way With Their Adaptation Of A Classic Board Game

It’s time to meet the Muppets and it’s time to light–the way to help solve a major murder mystery in The Muppets CLUE, due out later this year.

What’s Happening:

It seems that Hasbro will be releasing a Muppet-themed version of Clue later this year, with multiple indications around the internet suggesting a fall of 2024 release, potentially even later this month.

The new game can be seen now over at The OP’s official site,

Players will be able to join Muppets Kermit (Mayor Green), Fozzie (Colonel Mustard), and more as they put on a Murder Mystery Show in Clue The Muppets!

Explore the Muppet Theater and track down Clues leading to classic Muppet props to figure out WHO did it, WHERE it happened, and WHAT weapon was used!

