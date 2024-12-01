SiriusXM and Disney Hits Announce Festive December Programming

The programming turns the satellite radio station into the merriest place (technically) off of Earth.

Subscribers to SiriusXM can get an idea of what to expect this month on the Disney Hits station, and it’s perfect for the festive weeks ahead.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music and SiriusXM have revealed a month’s worth of magical and festive programming for the season on the Disney Hits Sirius XM station.

Located on Channel 133 for subscribers, Disney Hits features all of the classic and favorite pieces of Disney Music on one channel. Featuring songs from Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty & The Beast, High School Musical and many more.

As part of the programming on the station, Disney Hits has special magic themed hours, as well as a program – Be Our Guest – that puts listeners and celebrities in control of the station and songs that are played.

There is also a special edition of Extra Magic Hours set to celebrate the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2

That winter and holiday theme also carries over to another favorite program, Disney Chill Hours, which features relaxed renditions of classic Disney tunes.

Take a look at the full lineups below: The Extra Magic Hours lineup: December 2: Moana 2 December 9: Freeform December 16: Holiday December 23: Holiday December 30: Best of 2024 The Disney Chill Hours lineup: December 8: Disney Guitar: Winter Songs December 15: Disney Piano Holiday December 22: Disney Guitar: Winter Songs December 29: Disney Piano Holiday

