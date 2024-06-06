SiriusXM Celebrates 30 Years of “The Lion King” with One Hour Special on the Making of the Film and Its Soundtrack

Fans are sure to feel the love this week on the happiest musical channel on earth, SiriusXM’s Disney Hits (channel 133), with a one-hour special celebrating the making of The Lion King’s film and Original Soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

The making of special features behind the scenes anecdotes in exclusive interviews with Sir Elton John, Sir Tim Rice, Film Producers Don Hahn & Thomas Schumacher, Film Directors Rob Minkoff & Roger Allers, Story Supervisor Brenda Chapman, Screenwriter Irene Mecchi, and Former Walt Disney Music Executive Chris Montan.

In addition to the one-hour special, Chris Montan, Don Hahn, Rov Minkoff, Roger Allers, Tom Schumacher, Brenda Chapman and Sir Tim Rice recorded “Be Our Guest 4 The Day” episodes that will be airing throughout the month of June.

Listen exclusively on the SiriusXM app starting today, and on-air on SiriusXM's Disney Hits

More on The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary:

is still immensely popular. Disney Concerts recently held two Since the 1994 debut of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning original global phenomenon, the story of The Lion King has dazzled audiences around the world, including the record-breaking, Tony Award-winning stage musical (1998), the 2019 live-action box office blockbuster, animated series and sequels, as well as long-running successful shows in the Disney Parks.

The film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”