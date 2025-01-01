Fans Can Get “Sneako Peeko” of New Disney Channel Animated Series “StuGo”

Full episodes of the series arrive later this month on the network.

Fans can watch a “Sneako Peeko” of a new animated series coming to Disney Channel later this month, StuGo, and get excited for the rest of the crazy adventures the new series contains.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, viewers of Disney Channel could get a sneak peek of the new animated series, StuGo , which is set to premiere on the network on January 11th.

, which is set to premiere on the network on January 11th. The new series is about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.

The preview, dubbed the “Sneako Peeko,” will showcase an 11-minute episode of the series, titled “Dog Eat Dog,” which sees the students have to literally fight the mutants of the island for their weekly allotment of food.

Based on the Disney Channel schedule for January, the StuGo premiere takes place on January 11th, with “Dog Eat Dog” as the second half of the first episode of the new series.

premiere takes place on January 11th, with “Dog Eat Dog” as the second half of the first episode of the new series. Fortunately, when the show debuts on the 11th, there will be a two episode premiere, acquainting would-be fans of the show with the six students and the mad scientist.

Along with the Disney Channel preview, you can also catch the full “Sneako Peeko” uploaded to the Disney Channel YouTube page, conveniently embedded for your viewing pleasure below!

You can catch StuGo when it arrives on Disney Channel on January 11th, with two episodes starting at 8:00 PM EST. It will arrive on Disney+ this Spring.