Walt Disney Animation Studios Dedicates Theater To Late Disney Legend

The Walt Disney Animation Studios has installed a special tribute to the late Disney Legend, Burny Mattinson, renaming the theater at the studio after him.

Last Week, Walt Disney Animation Studios renamed their in-house theater in honor of Disney Legend, and Disney Animation’s longest tenured artist, Burny Mattinson.

A special moment of dedication was held as a new marquee for the theater, inside the Roy E. Disney Animation building adjacent to the Disney Lot in Burbank was installed. Walt Disney Animation Studios president Clark Spencer and Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee were on scene to help with the dedication of the new theater, which also includes art on the walls and a special display dedicated to Burny.

While the theater is not open to the public, you can see the modifications they have done at the studio in a reel that was shared, embedded below.

Mattinson was the longest-serving cast member in the history of The Walt Disney Company and posthumously received his 70th anniversary service award (the first ever) last year.

Among Mattinson’s achievements were a solo directing credit on the animated featurette Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983), which returned Mickey Mouse to the silver screen for the first time in 30 years, and a role as producer as well as co-director of the 1986 Disney feature The Great Mouse Detective .

Naming the theater at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank after him is an appropriate honor, considering that he had his hand in nearly every production from Lady And The Tramp, where he was in-betweener, all the way to providing story art on Wish.

Mattinson was named a Disney Legend in 2008, and became the longest-tenured Disney employee in 2018, beating a record held by Disney Imagineer John Hench. Mattinson passed away early last year.