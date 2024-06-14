The end of this week’s episode of Doctor Who, the penultimate for the season, finally brought us answers to some of the mysteries that have been popping up throughout the season. Namely, that of the mysterious woman, played by Susan Twist. While all has not yet been revealed, it seems as if she is some sort of harbinger for the mythical Sutekh, who makes an impressive and terrifying entrance at the end of the episode.

Newcomers to Doctor Who may not know the name Sutekh, but for fans of the classic era of the show, this name has big implications. The Doctor has met Sutekh once before, way back in 1975’s “Pyramids of Mars.” This serial is often thought to be one of the best from a particularly popular era of the show, when Tom Baker was the Doctor. Sutekh was based on actual Egyptian mythology, with Sutekh being one of the many names for Set, the god of the deserts.

Sutekh ends up being one of the most powerful enemies the Doctor has ever faced, particularly in the classic era – with the stakes feeling significantly higher than normal. Tom Baker’s performance opposite Sutekh is superb as well, as you really feel that the Doctor is defiant, and yet actually scared. As with in 2024, Sutekh sought to bring his gift of death to all humanity, but the Doctor is able to destroy the “Eye of Horus” flinging Sutekh off into the distant future.

Sutekh’s inclusion in this story was something that many fans had theorized, although there was no actual proof aside from a shot in one trailer that saw a devastating trail of sand sweeping through a city. When sand began to appear in “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” with the poor UNIT soldier’s remains appearing mummified, I was absolutely sure this would be the route the show would go down. I thought the misdirection of S TRIAD being an anagram for TARDIS, while “Sue Tech” was there all along, staring us in the face. Even more impressive, is that Sutekh is voiced here by Gabriel Woolf, the same actor who brought the character to life way back in 1975!

A moment in an earlier episode from this season, “The Devil’s Chord,” also served as a deliberate callback to “Pyramids of Mars.” The Doctor takes Ruby forward in time to a 2024 that would exist if they don’t stop Maestro. A very similar scene appeared in “Pyramids of Mars,” where the Doctor takes his companion Sarah Jane forward to her time, which is also destroyed – this time by Sutekh. With Sutekh being a part of the same pantheon of gods as Maestro and the Toymaker, this inclusion makes even more sense, and serves as wonderful foreshadowing for the finale.

Just how Sutekh returned remains to be answered, along with the mysteries of Ruby’s mother. One thing we know for sure is Sutekh’s plan – to bring his gift of death, to all humanity.