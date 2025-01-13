As Valentine's Day approaches, Disney Store is inviting fans to celebrate the joy of love with a charming new Starbucks tumbler that you and your favorite person will surely adore! Whether gifting to someone special, putting it on your wish list or simply treating yourself, you this new Starbucks design is a great way to incorporate Disney magic into your everyday life.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Winter has settled in and even though it can be cold and dreary, there’s a lot to love about this time of the year. Most importnanly, Valentine’s Day is holiday to warm your heart and reflect on those relationships that are most special to you, romantic or not.

Disney Store and Starbucks are here to help you along with the latest must have tumbler to roll in in for the season. Guests will be dazzled by the pretty transparent pink cup that comes with a twist-on lid and matching reusable straw complete with a heart icon accessory.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Surrounding the outside of the cup are light and dark pink hearts decorated with the faces of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. An assortment of small white Mickey Mouse heads help to finish the look.

Disney Starbucks Valnetine’s Day drinkware is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. For a limited time Disney Store is treating to fans to a Mystery Gift when they spend $100+ (pre tax). Use the code SURPRISE at checkout for a delightful Parks-themed treat!

