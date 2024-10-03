Amazon To Feature Deep Discounts and Deals on Disney Merchandise During Prime Big Deal Days

Customers can enjoy great savings on many brands, including Disney and Star Wars

Disney Fans who frequent Amazon should keep their eyes peeled for incredible savings during their upcoming Prime Big Deal Days next week.

What’s Happening:

Amazon has announced deep discounts and millions of deals worldwide as part of Prime Big Deal Days starting on October 8th.

As part of this, Prime members will be able to enjoy some of the lowest prices on a number of brands, including Disney merchandise.

As part of the event, new deals are slated to drop continuously, sometimes as frequently as every five minutes, so Disney fans who are Prime members should keep their eyes open.

Amazon has shared a sneak peek of some of the deals, that will be great for Disney fans to get some of their early holiday shopping in, including: up to 40% on select toys from Play-Doh, Melissa & Doug, Disney, Fisher-Price, and Mattel up to 20% on select apparel from Amazon Merch on Demand featuring favorite characters from brands like Disney, Star Wars

Amazon users can also find Disney products and more using Rufus, their conversational shopping assistant, who can answer questions, provide recommendations, and more.

Users can also browse shoppable videos and photos from other customers and social media users using Amazon Inspire, using Find on Amazon to quickly find items online with the Amazon Shopping App.

What They’re Saying:

Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon: "We're excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days. With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping."