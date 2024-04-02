“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Disney Cruise Line Shares First Look at New Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Merchandise

Straight from the beautiful island of Eleuthera, Disney Cruise Line has shared a first look at some merchandise for their new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Must-Have Merchandise for "Wish" Debut on Disney+

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish will make its Disney+ debut on April 3rd, and to celebrate, Disney has put together a short list of their favorite Wish-inspired products to help you set up for the perfect watch party!

Review: Loungefly Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection

Is there anything more “summer” than a neon color scheme? This year Loungefly is betting on the popular trend to be bright hues and bold shades that are impossible to miss, and they’ve absolutely embraced that goal with their exclusive Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection. Bekah reviews the new mini backpack!

Disney x PANDORA Styles Now Featured at Disney Store

Is there anything better than sharing your love of Disney through jewelry? Beloved characters and enchanting tales, come to life with PANDORA’s signature charms, and selection of fan favorite styles have just arrived at Disney Store.

"Up" Russell Disney nuiMO Comes to Disney Store

The Disney nuiMO family has welcomed another member from the world of Pixar. This month Russell from Up joins the fun and the energetic Wilderness Explorer is ready to help take your adventures to new heights!

Disney Munchlings Playful Picnic Collection

Springtime picnics are so much more fun when you have a Disney pal along for the adventure! Disney Store has just introduced a new wave of Disney Munchlings micro plush and this month the theme is Playful Picnic. Our character friends are exploring a tasty world of culinary creations that are picnic staples.

New Stitch in Costume Series from Funko

Earlier this year we noticed that Sitch was back to crashing Disney films by impersonating Disney characters and it seems his antics have spread to Funko! A new wave of Pop, Plush and Mini Figures featuring the little troublemaker have spread to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.

Cakeworthy Marvel Styles at Disney Store

Disney+ has given us a handful of awesome Marvel shows but the two that truly stand out are Loki and WandaVision. Now Cakeworthy is focusing on two complicated characters from the shows with new flannel shirts and figural crossbody bag.

WonderCon 2024 – New Retro Iron Man Wave of Figures Coming From Hasbro

An exciting new wave of Marvel Legends figures including Iron Man, She-Hulk, Whiplash, and Count Nefaria are now available for pre-order at various retailers indcluing our friends at Entertainment Earth. Figures are expected to ship in May 2024.

WonderCon 2024 – Ezra Bridger Coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and More Reveals from Hasbro

WonderCon 2024 is currently underway at the Anaheim Convention Center, and our friends at Hasbro took the stage today to reveal some exciting new Star Wars figures coming soon. After the character first live-action appears in Ahsoka on Disney+ last year, Ezra Bridger will be coming to The Vintage Collection.

Star Wars "Seek and Find" Scavenger Hunt Coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Graduation 2024, Star Wars and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates 2024 Graduates, Nurses Day, Star Wars and more.

Disney Store Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is a time to honor the incredible women who are there for us through the good times and bad. As guests search for the perfect way to show their love, Disney Store has put together a Gift Guide designed with Mom in mind. From clothing and accessories, to collectibles, speciality mugs and more, there’s something here for every type of Disney Mom.

20% Off Swimwear and Accessories at Disney Store

Before too long it’ll be time to lounge at the pool, build sandcastles on the beach and run through the sprinkler in your backyard. In spirit you’re ready, but is your wardrobe up to the challenge? Outfit your crew in Disney swimwears styles from Disney Store! For a limited time, guests can take 20% Off Swimwear and Select Accessories when they spend $50+ (pre-tax) with the code SPLASH.

Spring 2024 Mickey Mouse Standing Collection

Is there any character more iconic than Mickey Mouse? He’s the first thing you think of when someone mentions “Disney” and so it only makes sense that he’d be featured on commemorative apparel! The Standing Mickey Mouse Collection has returned to Disney Store with Spring and Summer editions for the whole family.

Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks Tumblers at Disney Store

Is it Summer yet?! This year Mickey Mouse is taking over the season (and several collections) at Disney Store and Starbucks is one of them. The oh-so-chill Mouse has been relaxing to the max in a series of fun patterns for apparel and accessories and now Starbucks has adapted the design to their signature tumbler.

Mickey Mouse Summer Collection at Disney Store

Summertime is going to be here before you know it, and Disney Store has the perfect styles for your everyday adventures. Mickey Mouse (and maybe some friends) star on a collection of apparel designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and fashionable too!

Mickey Mouse Summer Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Let the sunshine take over your thoughts and your accessory collection! Mickey Mouse is the star of summertime fun lending his smiling face and cheerful energy to a charming assortment of bags from Dooney & Bourke. This new drop has just arrived at Disney Store and is ready to join your Disney collection.

"Bluey" x RSVLTS Collection at Disney Store

Last summer RSVLTS introduced their Bluey collection to the delight of fans both young and old. Now some of those beloved patterns for kids and adults have arrived at Disney Store! But that’s not all, the “Primary Pals” design now appears in a new format: a Performance Hoodie that’s built to keep up with parents’ busy lifestyles.

RSVLTS Celebrates Marvel's 85th Anniversary with New Apparel

Can you believe that Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary? It’s true and they're doing it in style with some new threads from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Spider-Man, Venom and the X-Men bring their charged expressions and powered personas to the pop culture fashion brand in seven (7!) new patterns that are, how should we put it? POW! ZAP! SNIKT! Uh, freakin’ awesome!

Dum Dum Dugan, Sharon Carter and Nick Fury Jr. Marvel Legends 3-Pack

Marvel Legends is taking a look at some of Captain America’s greatest allies who also happen to be part of S.H.I.E.L.D. This exciting 3-pack set spans Cap’s timeline in the comics and includes Dum Dum Dugan, Sharon Carter, and Nick Fury Jr.

Hasbro Revisits "Deadpool 2" with Marvel Legends Legacy Figures

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is revising the world of X-Men with legacy figures of Deadpool and Wolverine based on their appearances in Deadpool 2. The classic figures are getting a new life at Hasbro right before their big screen dalliance in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Magic Key Holders Can Be Among the First to Purchase Select Items From the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection

Starting April 3 Magic Key holders can be among the first to purchase select pre-sale merchandise from the upcoming Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection. Additionally they’ll be able to buy and pick up on the same day when purchasing through the mobile order service in the Disneyland app.

