“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 14th

Barely Necessities Episode 162 – March 14, 2024

So Much Character! Pixar Bags by Harveys Pop Up at Disney Store

If your wardrobe is craving a colorful new addition, look no further than Harveys and their newest collaboration with Pixar! The fashion brand and the movie studio are combining their best elements for a unique accessory collection available at Disney Store.

Trio of "Tangled" Designs Come to Enso Rings

Disney Princesses have been featured a few times at Enso Rings and the lifestyle brand is taking a closer look at the story of Rapunzel with their new Tangled collection. This time, she shines among floating lanterns (with Flynn Rider by her side) while her pal Pascal takes over his own ring.

Loungefly Disney Styles for Summer Music Festivals

I don’t know about you, but I’m already thinking about all the fun events to attend this summer including musical festivals! Even though these gatherings aren’t focused on Disney, you can bring the magical charm to the show via Loungefly! The lifestyle fashion brand is sharing a harmonious pairing of Loungefly accessories with five popular music festivals so you can rock your summer adventures in style.

New Disney Treasure Merchandise Inspired by Disney Parks Attractions Revealed

A new Disney Cruise Line ship equals brand-new merchandise, and the Disney Treasure certainly won’t disappoint! The Disney Parks Blog has showcased a preview of some of the merchandise you’ll find onboard, inspired by stories from favorite Disney Parks attractions.

Disney Store Vacation Shop and Spring Break Essentials

Spring break is almost here, and it’s time to start planning and prepping for fun-filled trips! Disney Store’s Vacation Shop is stocked with everything fans might need for a spring vacation with an extra touch of magic. Whether they’re searching for products featuring Star Wars legends, Marvel heroes, or Disney favorites the Vacation Shop has it all.

BOGO 50% Off Funko at Entertainment Earth

It’s time to fill your display case with more Funko Pop! figures and Entertainment Earth has dozens of great options to choose from. What’s even better is the popular Buy One Get One 50% off sale is back making this a great time to scoop up your favorite in-stock Funko collectibles!

Beast Kingdom D-Stage Campsites Series

Bring a little Disney fun to your home, office, or display case with upcoming arrivals from Beast Kingdom! Mickey and his friends are hitting the camping trail, soaking up sunshine, and enjoying the great outdoors, as part of the Campsites figurine collection.

Reimagined ESPN Top Ten 2000 Shoe Set for Release by adidas

In a spectacular fusion of 90s nostalgia, sports culture, and iconic sneaker design, ESPN and adidas are dropping the ESPN Top Ten 2000 in a tribute to the golden era of basketball and the pinnacle of sports commentary as we enter the homestretch of the basketball season.

Loungefly Launches COLLECTIV Line with Star Wars and Marvel

Pop culture’s favorite fashion brand, Loungefly, has launched COLLECTIV, a new line of accessories and apparel that boast fashion from afar while up close they’re spotlighting beloved fandoms. This new assortment of practical, functional, and stylish gear is perfect for work or play especially for fans of Marvel and Star Wars.

Oxford Pennants Announces Star Wars Collection

Show your support for the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire with a new collection of flags from Oxford Pennant.

Heroes & Villains Launches Grand Admiral Thrawn Apparel Collection

Heroes & Villains has launched a new apparel collection inspired by the galaxy’s most loved and feared Imperial officer: Grand Admiral Thrawn!

Tiered Savings at Disney Store. Up to 30% Off $150+

Happy (almost) Spring! Disney Store is treating guests to tiered savings sitewide with discounts up to 30% off! Now through Sunday, March 17th, guests can shop a wide variety of new arrivals, Easter presents, swimwear for spring and summertime fun and so much more.

"Luca" Shirts at Disney Store Ahead of Limited Theatrical Run

In summer 2021, Pixar released Luca, a charming look at friendship, self discovery, and acceptance, set in the town of Portorosso along the Italian Riviera. With the film heading back to theaters this month (it’s first theatrical run in many markets), Disney Store is celebrating the story with new T-shirts for adults and kids.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Macarons

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Macarons!

New Phantom Manor Figurine from Kevin & Jody Depicting the Station Manor Coming to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is continuing its recent trend of creating beautiful, attraction-based art pieces, with a brand-new Phantom Manor piece from acclaimed Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

Youtooz "Futurama" Figures at Entertainment Earth

“Good news everyone!” A wave of Futurama Youtooz figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and after one look at this crazy assortment all we can say is “shut up and take my money!”

X-Men Youtooz Figures at Entertainment Earth

In 2024 all eyes are on Marvel’s X-Men, partially because the highly anticipated series X-Men ‘97 is coming to Disney+, but also because it's the 50th anniversary of Wolverine! Fans looking for fun ways to commemorate Wolverine and the entire X-men crew will love the Youtooz figures that just arrived at Entertainment Earth.

LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Collection Disney Store

Earlier this year Star Wars and LEGO announced the release of a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary collection commemorating their companies’ ongoing collaboration. While these special edition sets launched at LEGO on March 1st, they’ve now arrived at Disney Store too!

Asajj Ventress LE Legacy Lightsaber Hilts at Disney Store

Disney continues to explore more character stories from the Star Wars universe with their Legacy Lightsaber collection and today it’s Asajj Ventress who takes the stage. The former Jedi Padawan who then trained in the ways of the Sith is being celebrated with a stunning Lightsaber Hilt collector’s set that you won’t want to miss.

Imperial March Week One: Hasbro, Oxford Pennants, Jazwares

For fans of the bad guys, this will be a day long remembered. Embracing the Dark Side of the Force is not for the faint of heart and Lucasfilm is going all in! StarWars.com has announced the launch of “Imperial March” — a celebration of Star Wars villainy with reveals of action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more — and the fun starts now!

Loungefly's McDonald's Collection is Coming to Fun.com!

Yum! Forget the drive-thru, Loungefly’s McDonald’s collection has parked itself at the retailer’s website and we’re lovin’ it! But Loungefly’s feeling generous and will be sharing the tasty assortment with some of our favorite retailers including our friends at Fun.com!

Studio Ghibli Films Featured in BoxLunch Exclusive Collection

As more and more studios celebrate milestone anniversaries, BoxLunch is looking to deliver exciting merchandise to fans in the form of apparel, accessories, decor and more. This month they’re shining the spotlight on Studio Ghibli and the beloved films My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo.

