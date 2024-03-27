“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 164 – March 26, 2024

Didn't catch our show live? No worries! Here's a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Sleeping Beauty" 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! Collection

Can you believe it's been 65 years since Disney’s Sleeping Beauty first premiered? As fans celebrate this special milestone, Funko is commemorating the film with a series of new Pop! figures featuring Briar Rose, Maleficent, forest animals and more.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Funko Pop!

You don’t have to be a young teenager or demigod to appreciate the story of Percy Jackson and The Olympians, in fact most of the people I know who love the books and watch the series on Disney+ are adults! Aside from that, Funko is a fan too and they’re celebrating the first season of the show with a wave of Pop! figures.

Multiple New Pixar Merchandise Collections Coming to the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

With one month to go until the kickoff of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at some new merchandise created just for the festival. In April, guest will be able to purchase unique merchandise like Pixar Fest Spirit Jersey, hoodies, baseball and bucket hats, a new mug and water bottle, and more.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Critter Band Plushies Coming to Walt Disney World

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom this summer, you can bet there will be plenty of special merchandise that comes with it. We now know what at least one (or three) of those items will be: adorable plushies featuring some of the ride’s newly-introduced characters.

Gamerverse "Spider-Man 2" Velocity Suit Pop! Figure

Spider-Man does whatever a spider can and then some! As Peter Parker has matured and changed throughout Marvel Comics, movies and games, he’s obtained new powers and looks to match these upgrades. This spring Funko is focusing on the Gamerverse version of Spidey in his velocity suit with an exclusive Pop! figure at Entertainment Earth.

"X-Men" Merchandise Exclusively for Disney+ Subscribers

Now that the highly anticipated X-Men ’97 animated series has dropped on Disney+ the hype for this Marvel franchise has intensified. Sure there’s tons of merchandise to browse, but over at Disney Store there are two special items available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of Disney+ Early Access.

New Jabba The Hutt Popcorn Bucket To Debut During Disneyland's Season Of The Force

As part of the Season of the Force offerings coming to Disneyland next month, fans can get their hands on a new popcorn bucket, this one featuring Jabba the Hutt.

Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket Coming to Disney Parks for May the 4th

May the 4th is just around the corner and we are now in “Imperial March” as all kinds of exciting Star Wars news has been dropping today. The Disney Parks will of course get in on the fun and Star Wars fans will be able to pick up a new Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket.

"March to May the 4th" First Look at Star Wars Day Merchandise

Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm announced today the “March to May the 4th,” a global consumer products campaign themed to the villains of the Star Wars galaxy. Along with an awesome takeover of the Empire State Building (featuring Hayden Christensen!), an exciting lineup of new products were revealed that will be launching on or before Star Wars Day!

RSVLTS Joins "Imperial March" with Five New Designs in their Star Wars Dark Side Collection

“Imperial March” has arrived and that means the Dark Side is on the move. Right now they’re taking up residence at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as the fashion lifestyle brand has been Forced to introduce a new collection of Star Wars apparel featuring the galactic baddies.

Fennec Shand Special Edition Doll at Disney Store

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Fennec Shand on screen, but that doesn’t mean she’s not on our minds. While there’s no announced return date for the character, she has made an appearance at Disney Store as a new Special Edition Star Wars Doll.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney Villains and Animal Kingdom

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop includes an Animal Kingdom set, Disney Villains, and Winnie the Pooh.

New Stitch Shirts Arrive at Disney Store

Disney Store is helping fans to stay up to date with the latest trends and the whole Ohana will look fantastic in fun graphic T-shirts featuring Stitch!

Spend $100+ and Choose a Free Gift at Disney Store

Did you miss out on Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer? Well good news friends, it’s back! Add some extra magic to your shopping cart while finishing off your Easter, Mother’s Day, and Graduation shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

BoxLunch Disney Exclusives That Are Perfect for Sweater Weather

You can never have too much Disney apparel and if your wardrobe is craving something new that speaks to your fandom, BoxLunch should be your go to destination! Whether you’re repping Cars, Tangled or another Disney fave, you won’t want to pass up these fun selections.

"X-Men '97" Exclusives from BoxLunch

The era of Mutants has arrived…at least on Disney+ as Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 takes the streaming platform by Storm! and Gambit, and Magneto. BoxLunch is joining the fun with exclusive apparel and accessories featuring all of our favorite mutants.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Funko Pop!

Can you believe that X-Men’s Wolverine has been around for 50 years? The adamantium-clawed mutant has reached half a century and there are many merchandise options to celebrate him, but one of our favorites is Funko Pop! Four new figures featuring Logan at different points in his storied career have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Gamerverse "Spider-Man 2" Funko Pop! Collection

Marvel fans are invited to step into the Gamerverse as they follow characters from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on a Funko Pop! journey. Along with the exclusive Spider-Man Velocity Suit, Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Venom, and Kraven join the fun as part of a new wave of Funko figures at Entertainment Earth.

Marvel Diamond Select Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

Anakin Skywalker, Cal Kestis Lightsaber Hilts Come to Disney Store

Star Wars fans can relish in the stories of the Clone Wars era and grow their lightsaber collection with two incredible hilts that just landed at Disney Store. Anakin Skywalker and Cal Kestis (Jedi: Fallen Order game) are the latest characters to be honored with replica lightsaber hits and these impressive display pieces won’t be around for long.

Star Wars Diamond Select Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains, and this month they’re spotlighting Boba Fett, Droopy McCool and others.

Imperial March Week Three: Hasbro, Heroes & Villains, Home Depot, PopSockets

Celebrate Imperial March and the “March to May the 4th” with Star Wars products inspired by the galaxy's most infamous villains. This special Star Wars-themed campaign runs every week in March and will unveil a galaxy of exciting new products. Week Three spotlights new pre-orders from Hasbro, apparel from Heroes & Villains, holiday animatronics from Home Depot and Death Star PopSockets.

