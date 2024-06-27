Add This Blue Wooden Stitch to Your Squishmallows Collection

Here is a new Blue Wooden Stitch for your Squishmallows collection. This item costs $19.99, but if you buy three, you get $10 off.

What’s Happening:

  • Bring the fun of Disney home with you by adding Blue Wooden Stitch to your Squishmallows Squad.
  • Squishmallows are the softest and most collectible plush toys around.
  • Fans of Disney will enjoy having the perfect friend to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride.
  • Squishmallows Disney Blue Wooden Stitch is available on the official Squishmallows website while supplies last.
  • This item costs $19.99 but if you buy three you get $10 off.
  • There’s a limit of 5 per customer.
  • Click here to purchase.

