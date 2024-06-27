Add This Blue Wooden Stitch to Your Squishmallows Collection

Here is a new Blue Wooden Stitch for your Squishmallows collection. This item costs $19.99, but if you buy three, you get $10 off.
What’s Happening:
- Bring the fun of Disney home with you by adding Blue Wooden Stitch to your Squishmallows Squad.
- Squishmallows are the softest and most collectible plush toys around.
- Fans of Disney will enjoy having the perfect friend to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride.
- Squishmallows Disney Blue Wooden Stitch is available on the official Squishmallows website while supplies last.
- This item costs $19.99 but if you buy three you get $10 off.
- There’s a limit of 5 per customer.
- Click here to purchase.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com