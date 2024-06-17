Disney Store and Columbia Sportswear are bringing summer fun to fans with new fashion accessories that are perfect for lakeside adventures or anywhere the great outdoors takes you! Goofy, Donald, and their iconic pal Mickey Mouse are featured on the collection as they too take in the sights and sounds of nature.

Is there a better group of friends than Mickey Mouse and his buddies Goofy and Donald? The Disney trio have proven that friendship is the perfect blend-ship and now they’re smiling faces and energetic personalities are the features of a new apparel collection at Disney Store.

The stylish assortment includes: Camp Shirt Long Sleeve Shirt Hip Pack Baseball Cap Booney Hat

Disney teamed up with Columbia Sportswear for series that feature attributes like UPF 50 protection fabric and the Columbia PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) label.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Camp Shirt for Men by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

Designed to keep up with the demands of an active lifestyle these summer pieces are the perfect way to enjoy favorite activities while also sharing your love of Disney.

The Disney Columbia Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$112.00.

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve T-Shirt by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

Mickey Mouse Hip Pack by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Booney Hat for Adults by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

